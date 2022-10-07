Neil Gaiman Delivers a Good Omens Season 2 Sneak Peek at NYCC

After 2019’s incredible first season on Prime Video, Good Omens fans — demons and angels alike — have been longing for any season two news. After months of “wait and see” from both the streaming service and creator Neil Gaiman, we finally have a clip with a bit more information, coming at you straight from the New York Comic Con panel.

io9 was there for the panel earlier today, and here’s what we saw: the clip shows Nina Sosanya (playing “Nina”) in SoHo, working in a coffee shop. A kind-of naive new angel, Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda), shows up at Aziraphale’s (Michael Sheen) shop dressed as an old-timey policeman in all white. She’s clearly very bad at pretending. “I’m a human police officer,” Muriel says. Aziraphale invites her in and gives her tea, which she decides to simply look at rather than drink. And then, Crowley (David Tennant) shows up. He walks in and immediately leans against Aziraphale’s chair, sits next to him, and it’s wildly intimate. “I’m supposed to observe you,” Muriel protests as the two disappear into a bedroom. “Don’t worry,” Aziraphale says, “we’ll tell you what we talked about when we’re done.”

The panel — which included co-author and executive producer Gaiman, executive producer Douglass Mackinnon, director Rob Wilkins, and actors Maggie Service, Sepuvelda, and Sosanya — captured the mood when Gaiman told the crowd, “Because you loved season one, we got to make season two!”

Good Omens was originally a book written by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, published in 1990; the television adaptation pretty faithfully follows the events of the novel, and stars Sheen as the angel Aziraphale and Tennant as the demon Crowley. Originally the series was meant to be a limited run, but there was a season two announcement in 2021 that sent the fandom into a tizzy. Speaking of tizzies, here’s the season two poster that was unveiled at NYCC. Look at the wings! They’re a heart!! The whole Good Omens team is in on the Ineffable Husbands and we’re READY!

Image: Prime Video

Good Omens will be available on Amazon Prime in summer of 2023.

