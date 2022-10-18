These Are the Suburbs in the Latest Round of NBN Upgrades

NBN Co has now finalised its list of who is receiving network upgrades across Australia, with an additional 300,000 premises eligible for the infrastructure boost.

The company responsible for the NBN network is hoping to upgrade Fibre to the Node (FTTN) customers to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) by the end of 2023. Today’s announcement of the final tranche of suburbs and towns across Australia where an additional 300,000 premises will be able to upgrade brings the organisation closer to its target.

New sites eligible for NBN upgrade

Australian Capital Territory: Ainslie, Braddon, Charnwood, Dunlop, Macgregor, O’Connor.

New South Wales: Aberglasslyn, Batehaven, Berowra Heights, Bowral, Brookvale, Catalina, Charmhaven, Collaroy, Cooks Hill*, Corlette*, Corowa, Cowra, Cronulla, Culburra Beach, Deniliquin, Eleebana, Flinders, Griffith, Hamilton South, Hamlyn Terrace, Hillvue, Katoomba, Kooringal, Lake Munmorah, Lambton, Lavington, Lennox Head*, Mardi, Moree, Narara, Noraville, North Albury, Parramatta, Port Kembla, Sanctuary Point, Saratoga, Shoalhaven Heads, Surf Beach, Tweed Heads West, Vincentia, Wagga Wagga, Waratah, Woongarrah, Yamba*.

Victoria: Bairnsdale, Burnside Heights, Capel Sound, Castlemaine, Corio, Crib Point, Delahey, Dromana, East Bendigo, Golden Square, Inverloch, Kennington, Koo Wee Rup, Moe, Newcomb, North Bendigo, Safety Beach, Spring Gully, St Albans Park, Strathdale, Wallan, Wendouree, Whittington.

Queensland: Airlie Beach, Aroona, Banksia Beach, Beerwah, Berserker, Bongaree, Bucasia, Buddina, Carindale, Cashmere, Emerald, Gatton, Gracemere, Gympie, Holloways Beach, Kings Beach, Kuluin, Laidley, Little Mountain, Moranbah, Nambour, North Lakes, North Mackay, Peregian Springs, Pimpama, Rasmussen, Reedy Creek, Sandstone Point, Urangan, Wilsonton, Wilsonton Heights, Windaroo.

South Australia: Aberfoyle Park, Blakeview, Clearview, Hahndorf, Hallet Cove, Happy Valley, Mount Barker, North Haven, Northfield, Ottoway, Park Holme, Pooraka, Sheidow Park, Willaston, Wingfield, Woodcroft.

Western Australia: Australind, Beechboro, Beeliar, Bennett Springs, Byford, Camillo, Caversham, Clarkson, Cooloongup, Currambine, Dawesville, Doubleview, Duncraig, Eaton, Hamersley, Hammond Park, Hocking, Iluka, Jandakot, Joondalup, Kardinya, Kinross, Koondoola, Lake Coogee, Leschenault, Madeley, Merriwa, Mindarie, North Beach, Orelia, Parkwood, Parmelia, Piara Waters, Quinns Rock, Success, West Busselton, Wilson, Yangebup.

Tasmania: Brighton, Longford, Shearwater, West Ulverston.

*Indicates identification of additional footprint in suburbs and towns previously announced.

NBN Co previously announced it was spending $4.5 billion on the program and published a long list of suburbs and towns that will be eligible for upgrades first. Back in September, we reported on this network upgrade plan entering its early stages, with a smaller-scale upgrade program kicking off.

In total, NBN Co has now identified the areas where customers living and working in 2 million premises currently served by FTTN will become eligible to upgrade to FTTP.

With the program now expanded, customers in many more suburbs can now nominate their premises for an upgrade by placing an order for one through a participating internet retailer, for a plan on NBN Home Fast or higher, provided they live in one of the eligible locations. You can see if you’re eligible by searching through the upgrade page on the NBN website.

Let’s just break this down really quickly, because this is a little confusing. If you live in one of the areas on NBN Co’s list for potential network upgrades, and you want a faster internet speed, all you need to do is sign up on an NBN 100 plan or higher (NBN 100 is now referred to as NBN Home Fast by NBN Co). At the moment, these upgrades are limited to Fibre to the Node (FTTN) customers.

The participating internet provider (companies like Telstra, Aussie Broadband and Superloop, for example) then handles the order and will organise the upgrade for you.

These upgrades are pretty significant for FTTN customers, which are currently serviced by what’s considered to be the slowest type of fixed-line NBN. It’s not as fast as Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) which are able to reach speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps.

“When eligible customers order a plan based on an eligible wholesale speed tier, we will replace the existing copper lead-in with a fibre lead-in,” NBN Co adds.

NBN Co was scheduled to add approximately 60,000 FTTN premises per month, on average, across Australia. It is on target to make around 550,000 FTTN premises eligible to upgrade to FTTP by 31 December 2022, and up to 2 million FTTN premises will become eligible to upgrade to FTTP by 31 December 2023.

“The company is on track to enable up to 8 million premises across Australia to access NBN Home Ultrafast, offering wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, by the end of next year,” NBN Co chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer said.

This article has been updated since it was first published.