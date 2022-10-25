The News Of Tomorrow, Today

James Gunn Is the New Head of DC Movies and TV

Sabina Graves

Published October 26, 2022 at 7:19 am
Photo: Jesse Grant, Getty Images

There you have it, officially James Gunn will lead DC films, TV and animation over at Warner Bros. Discovery. According to The Hollywood Reporter he has been named a part of the leadership for the franchises with Peter Safran both serving under the title of co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios.

