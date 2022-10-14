Your Guide to Every iPhone Still Available

Apple last month unveiled its long-awaited iPhone 14 range, comprising the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. But the top-tier phone, with top-tier specs will set you back $2,769. It had us wondering what is still for sale in the world of iPhones and if old ones are still supported, and thought we’d do a little comparison to see whether the newest really is best, or cheapest is worth it.

While support for older iPhones drops off as new ones are announced, the latest iOS 16 update still supports some previous handsets, even if they’re no longer for sale.

What old iPhones are still supported?

Apple’s iOS 16 debuted with the launch of the new iPhone 14 range, boasting a tonne of great new features. But not all iPhones will have access to the latest software. Here are the handsets that are still supported, in order of newest to oldest:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

What iPhone do I have?

If you’re unsure of what iPhone you have, it’s really quite simple. Head to Settings > scroll to General > tap About and the third option down should be Model Name. Here it’ll tell you what model of iPhone you have.

If you haven’t installed iOS 16 yet, navigate back to the General tab in Settings and tap on Software Update and if there’s an update available, it’ll give you the option to Download and Install. Make sure you’ve backed your phone up (just in case) and your iPhone is connected to power and Wi-Fi.

What iPhones are still for sale?

The first iPhone for sale in Australia landed on our shores in 2008, it was known as the iPhone 3G and, as it says on the tin, was capable of a whopping 3G connection. It’s obviously no longer supported, with 3G all but shutdown in Australia, but here are the iPhones that are still for sale, starting with the newest.

iPhone comparison

iPhone 14 Pro Max: The big boi. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is arguably Apple’s best yet, boasting Dynamic Island, an Always-on display, a kick-ass 48MP main camera and a 6.7-inch screen. Check out our iPhone 14 Pro Max review.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,899 (128GB), $2,099 (256GB), $2,419 (512GB) and $2,769 (1TB).

iPhone 14 Pro: The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are mostly the same phone – one is just a little (a lot) bigger than the other. The Pro boasts a 6.1-inch screen, for comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 6.7-inches, but it still packs everything else the Pro Max does.

The iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,749 (128GB), $1,899 (256GB), $2,249 (512GB) and $2,599 (1TB).

iPhone 14 Plus: The iPhone 14 Plus is this year’s replacement for the mini. It’s….we don’t love it, but you might.

The iPhone 14 Plus will cost $1,579 (128GB), $1,749 (256GB) and $2,099 (512GB)

iPhone 14: The new phone boasts powerful new cameras, a photonic engine, Action Mode, Apple’s A15 bionic chip, Emergency SOS via Satellite, Crash Detection, great battery life and the other standard Apple stuff. I’d go as far as saying it’s the 2021 iPhone 13 Pro with access to 2022 software.

The iPhone 14 is available from literally everywhere for $1,399 (128GB), $1,579 (256GB) and $1,899 (512GB).

iPhone SE 5G: This thing came out earlier this year and we said it’s a good enough iPhone at a more affordable price. And it’s a cheap way to make the switch from Android. But it’s still a couple of hundred dollars for a phone that isn’t awesome, especially when the comparison to an iPhone 14, and at the time, 13, is concerned.

A 2022 phone, the iPhone SE 5G is available from the Apple website and a bunch of other places for $719 (64GB), $799 (128GB) and $969 (256GB).

iPhone 13: We were quite impressed last year when the iPhone 13 dropped, saying there was no real need to drop the cash on the Pro. It’s only a year old and if you were looking for a new iPhone, but don’t want to get a Pro, this would be where we’d send you. Check out our review of the iPhone 14 for why (scroll to the bottom).

The iPhone 13 is available from the Apple website or via retailers like JB Hi-Fi or The Good Guys for $1,229 (128GB), $1,399 (256GB) and $1,749 (512GB).

iPhone 13 mini: The last of Apple’s small phones (RIP), the iPhone 13 mini still packs a decent punch, especially for its size. In fact, it’s the Apple phone of choice for Gizmodo Australia’s Zachariah Kelly.

The iPhone 13 mini is available from the Apple website or via retailers like JB Hi-Fi or The Good Guys for $1,049 (128GB), $1,219 (256GB) and $1,569 (512GB).

iPhone 12: With a dual 12MP rear camera system and a 12MP selfie cam, it’s hard to believe this phone is only two years old, with the difference between the iPhone 14 very obvious. It’ll still perform well, but for its price tag we wouldn’t recommend you go out and buy one.

The iPhone 12 is available on the Apple website or via retailers like JB Hi-Fi or The Good Guys for $1,049 (64GB), $1,129 (128GB) and $1,299 (256GB).

iPhone 11: The iPhone 11 came out in 2019 and we were legitimately floored by it at the time. It’s not quite as sleek as the iPhone 12, but you still get a great camera, a day-and-a-half battery life and a fantastic processor.

The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi have a few white and black iPhone 11 models available for $679 (64GB) and $759 (128GB).

You can obviously still get your hands on refurbished iPhones that are older than the 11, and they’re probably going to rank among the cheapest, but we’re not going to list any of those.

What is the cheapest iPhone available?

You’d think the cheapest would be the SE iPhone model, right? But it’s actually the 64GB iPhone 11 ($679). This phone is old, and while it will still do many iPhone things, for comparison, the camera is only 12MP.

Which iPhone should I get?

You should ask yourself the following questions:

How important is having the best camera? The iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max have the best cameras, but the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max aren’t far behind. There are no retailers flogging the 13 Pro or Pro Max but you might get lucky if ~$2,000 is too much.

How important is having the latest phone? While the iPhone 12 is still available, the iPhone 13 is probably the best value-for-money iPhone. It’s only 12 months old and there isn’t a lot it can’t do that the iPhone 14 range can – nothing that makes it a terrible phone, at least.

Is cheapest your number one concern? While the 11 is the cheapest, it’s worth considering if the iPhone SE 5G might be for you. It’s $799 for 128GB and still looks like an iPhone, albeit an old one. The iPhone mini is around the same size and it will set you back $250 more.

The rest is up to you, they’re all good phones with a price tag to match.

This article has been updated since it was first published.