Finally, Velma Gets to Be Herself (a Lesbian, Obviously) in New Scooby-Doo Special

In this fall’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! Halloween special, we seemingly get a confirmation about Velma’s long-debated sexual orientation. Embraced as a lesbian among fans, the unofficial canon becomes a reality when she meets costume designer Coco Diablo, who cutely clouds the mind of our brainy Mystery Inc. detective.

Check out the viral clip below from the Warner Bros. release that fans are rallying behind, where we finally see Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci) just be the queer icon creatives behind the animated series and fans have long wanted her to be. Officially on screen, it’s her time!

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

Director James Gunn, writer of the live-action Scooby-Doo films, has said he planned to make his take on Velma (played by Linda Cardellini) a lesbian. In a now-deleted tweet, Gunn disclosed that he tried to keep that in the script. “In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel),” he wrote.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! follows Mystery Inc., who’ve just “tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of the notorious costume crime syndicate that colludes the Black Knight, Space Kook and the Ghost Diver. With Coco and her kitty in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelgänger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favourite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threaten Halloween. Now it’s up to the meddling kids — and their unlikely new partner Coco — to unmask the latest scoundrel and save Halloween! For Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, with trick-or-treating on the line — this time it’s personal!”

Protect the Scooby snacks! Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is available now on digital and home release.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.