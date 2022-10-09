Here’s Every EV Available in Australia, From Cheapest to Most Expensive

So, you want to be part of the green revolution in Australia, get yourself an electric vehicle (EV) and cruise along Aussie streets without making all that pollution and noise? Great! Just one question though – what electric vehicle should you buy?

It’s no small question and you’ll need to find yourself the right one with the most boxes ticked – especially cost.

Fret not, we’re here to help. Below you’ll find every electric vehicle you can purchase in Australia, from the cheapest one to the most expensive. If you’re after every upcoming electric car set to release in Australia, you want a different list.

What EVs are available in Australia?

Here’s every new electric vehicle available for purchase in Australia, ordered from least expensive to most expensive (MSRP) as of September 1, 2022.

BYD Atto 3: $44,381

MG ZS EV Excite: $44,990

BYD Atto 3 Extended Range: $47,381

Hyundai Ioniq Electric: $48,970

Nissan Leaf: $48,990

MG ZS EV Essence: $49,990

Hyundai Kona Electric Elite: $54,500

MINI Electric: $55,650

Hyundai Kona Electric Highlander: $58,000

Nissan Leaf e+: $60,490

Hyundai Kona Electric Extended Range Elite: $60,500

MINI Electric Yours: $62,825

Polestar 2: $63,900

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus: $63,900

Hyundai Kona Electric Extended Range Highlander: $64,000

Kia Niro S Electric: $65,300

Mazda MX-30: $65,490

Kia EV6: $67,990

Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor: $68,400.00

Kia Niro Sport: $70,990

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2WD: $71,900

Kia Niro Electric GT Line: $72,100

Tesla Model Y RWD: $72,300

Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor: $73,400

Lexus UX300e Luxury: $74,000

Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD: $75,900

Tesla Model 3 Long Range: $76,200

Mercedes-Benz EQA: $76,800

Volvo XC40 Recharge: $76,990

Lexus UX300e Sports Luxury: $81,000

Tesla Model 3 Performance: $88,900

Tesla Model Y AWD: $96,700

BMW i4: $99,900

BMW iX3: $114,900

Mercedes-Benz EQC: $124,300

BMW i4 M50: $124,900

BMW iX xDrive40: $135,900

Audi e-tron SUV: $137,100

BMW iX xDrive40 Sport – $141,900

Tesla Model S: $147,990

Audi e-tron Sportsback: $148,700

Audi E-Tron Sportback: $150,900

Jaguar I-Pace SE: $151,432

Jaguar I-Pace HSE: $155,550

Tesla Model X: $165,990

Audi E-Tron S: $168,400

BMW iX xDrive50 Sport – $169,900

Porsche Taycan: $174,695

Tesla Model X Plaid: $174,990

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $176,600

BMW iX: $179,333

Audi E-Tron GT: $181,700

Tesla Model S Plaid: $186,990

Porsche Taycan 4S: $194,700

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $205,300

Porsche Taycan Turbo: $276,300

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $279,000

Porsche Taycan Turbo S: $345,800

Keep in mind that while these are the lowest to highest prices for electric vehicles in Australia, these are just the EVs available for purchase new. Second-hand EVs and older models are also available. Let us know if we’re missing a car from the list.

Which electric cars are coming to Australia in 2023?

We’ve got a brilliant piece on all the upcoming EVs coming to Australia, but for now, the highlights are the Cupra Born Hatch, the MG 4 and the Polestar 3.

Where can I find reviews for these new electric vehicles?

We’ve been busy reviewing a lot of these cars over the past year, so if you’re considering making a purchase, give our reviews a gander.

Why is it so hard to get an EV in Australia?

Because of supply and chip shortages internationally, electric vehicles are currently going through a pretty big shortage. This is leading to long wait times across several months. If you’re interested in buying any of the vehicles on this list, expect a pretty sizeable wait time.

What is the cheapest electric vehicle in Australia?

Right now, the cheapest new electric vehicle in most Australian states is the MG ZS EV Excite at $44,990, however, the cheapest electric vehicle in Australia is technically the BYD Atto 3 (priced at $44,381 before state taxes in Tasmania) although this is subject to change as more EVs appear on the market (and you’ll find second-hand EVs below this price point). Over the next few years, we can expect electric vehicles to get cheaper in Australia.

Should I buy a second-hand electric vehicle in Australia?

You can expect the price to be a lot lower when it’s second-hand (unless the supply is tough, in which case second-hand cars can be more expensive) but when it comes to electric vehicles you should keep the lithium batteries they use in mind. These become less effective over time and will need replacing, like any other car part. Additionally, older EVs generally have smaller batteries, as they’re using much older tech.

Apart from that, electric vehicles are really no different from normal cars, beyond the fact that they usually have lots of interesting tech inside.

How many electric vehicles are in Australia?

As we’ve reported earlier, EV sales between 2021 and 2022 made up a 1.95 per cent market share in Australia, with 20,655 cars sold during the year.

This number has been going up gradually ever since 2011, as reported by The Driven.

Why are electric vehicles so expensive in Australia?

There are a few reasons why electric vehicles are so expensive. Firstly they’re an innovative technology, meaning car companies (while they’re marketing on the next-gen feel of an all-electric car) are trying to get back the money they spent on researching said technology.

Another key reason is scarcity. EVs are pretty scarce in Australia right now, so there’s a bit of a choke in demand. This has also caused massive back-ordering issues for Aussies, especially for those after Teslas. (Side note – you’ll find that second-hand Teslas are more expensive than new Teslas at the moment because they’re available now and you don’t have to backorder).

Another key reason is the luxury car tax, which is a tax imposed on cars over a certain threshold (it’s just under $80,000). Most EVs in Australia are subject to this tax.

What is the luxury car tax?

The luxury car tax is a tax imposed on luxury cars (confusing, I know) but it also applies to most new electric vehicles in Australia (in particular those over $79,659, which is the luxury car threshold).

According to the ATO, the luxury car tax is imposed at a rate of 33 per cent on the amount above the luxury car threshold. It’s paid by businesses and individuals who import luxury cars. The exact equation is (LCT value − LCT threshold) × 10 ÷ 11 × 33%. This applies to cars below two years old, which is why you’ll often see it associated with electric cars. It’s an observable extra fee on the second-hand market, where sellers are trying to make their money back.

Do EV batteries deteriorate over time?

Like the batteries in your phone, electric vehicle batteries deteriorate over time. Though an EV battery degrades as time goes on, most manufacturers offer battery replacement methods.

That being said, EV battery replacements can be quite expensive and could set you back thousands of dollars. It’s best to do your research and find out how much a battery replacement would cost you with your chosen car. Also, keep in mind that you shouldn’t have to replace your EV battery until it’s at least 10 years old.

How long do EVs take to charge?

Charging speeds for electric cars vary greatly, depending on the type of car and the type of charger being used. When using an ultra-rapid 350kW charger it can take just around 30 minutes to charge your battery up to a comfortable amount on a journey, however, it can also take between eight and 48 hours to charge an electric car when using a supplied portable charger or a home charger, according to Evse.

It’s best to think of charging your EV like charging your phone or laptop – unlike with fuel there’s no ‘get it and go’ solution, with easily switchable EV batteries not exactly a thing just yet.

How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Australia?

Public EV charging stations are not usually free unless specified otherwise. It depends on the network of charging stations you’re charging with.

As for charging your vehicle at home, it will cut into your power bill. As reported by Drive, a full battery charge for a 60kWh car tends to cost between $14 and $25, depending on the state you live in.

What is the Australian government doing about electric cars?

The Australian government has plans to exempt select EVs from the fringe benefits tax, making them easier for employers to purchase, and to remove the 5 per cent import tariff on some models. It’s also in the early stages of developing an electric vehicle strategy and is planning to create a national highway of EV chargers.

Beyond that, up until now in Australia, most of the enthusiasm for electric cars has come from state governments, which have offered things like rebates and waived stamp duty to encourage people to go electric.

Should I get an electric vehicle in Australia?

It’s not really a question of should you get an EV, rather it’s more a question of when will you get an EV. EVs will eventually (hopefully) phase out petrol-fuelled cars and while petrol-fuelled cars still dominate Australia’s roads, some car manufacturers have committed to going all-electric in the near future.

This article has been updated since it was first published.