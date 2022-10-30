Cameron Crowe Considers Joining MCU With a Dazzler Movie

Here’s an acclaimed director who doesn’t shun the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Rolling Stone while being profiled for the opening of his Almost Famous musical, filmmaker Cameron Crowe talked about his interest in taking on an MCU film, if there was a right fit for him.Thankfully, he was suggested to look up one X-Men in particular.

“Throw me a Dazzler movie! Let’s do it.” he responded to the idea of his taking on the musical influenced Marvel pop star, they just need to get acquainted first. The character has had a long history of almost making it to the big screen, so this would be a perfect fit. He clarified that he’ll be looking to getting familiar with them, asking, “Who should play Dazzler?” Fan casts have long considered artists like Rihanna (who just did a song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, or Beyoncé take on the role of the the super sonic heroine who can take sound vibrations and weaponize them into light beams.

When a few names were given to Cameron, he jumped to one name in particular, “I’m feeling Dua Lipa for this. Tomorrow I’ll be like, “Yeah, I’ve been thinking about Dua for Dazzler, you know, I’ve been thinking about this for a while.” And giving you no credit” he joked to the magazine. And we agree the “I think it’s cool. Doing a movie like that could be a blast. You can have character development and all that deep stuff and also have spectacle. You can do it. And it’s heading there, clearly.” Quick, someone alert Kevin Feige and lets get Dazzler introduced in She-Hulk or Secret Wars.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.