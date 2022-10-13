Black Adam Social Reactions Are Divided On How Much the Hierarchy of Power in the DC Universe Might Change

Finally, the Rock has made his long-awaited debut in the DC Universe as Black Adam. Promising that the hierarchy of power will change, Dwayne Johnson suits up (costumes now available) to deliver a bolt of lightning to revive the state of the DC slate. If it worked seems to depend on who you ask.

The film is set to focus on the the Justice Society of America attempting to bring the anti-hero into their fold with the help of Amanda Waller, in this not-so- suicide-squad. Set up as an origin for Black Adam and the JSA, the film attempts to create a new avenue to give the DCEU a new perspective from DC heroes who have been around a long time, like Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge).

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Read on below to see if critics and pop culture commentators feel if this latest superhero epic was worth the wait, starting with Gizmodo’s own Germain Lussier.

#BlackAdam is a worthy new piece of the DC puzzle, but not the savior it promised.



A surprising compressed timeline keeps the action exciting & pace propulsive, but also turns its many (many) themes, plots, & characters into fancy window dressing. It's messy in a watchable way. pic.twitter.com/uwZUb2hbiM — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 13, 2022

Senior Writer @artbyatlas0 saw #BLACKADAM! He says the film is @TheRock’s best performance to date & gives the titular character his just due.



He also says that Pierce Brosnan’s #DoctorFate is the heart of the JSA and an absolute scene-stealer.



Premieres 10/21! pic.twitter.com/eQSEoBptl3 — POC Culture – Wakanda Forever (@POCculture) October 13, 2022

.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI — My Scary Name *is* Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam isn’t perfect but the potential is there. The script lacks character depth and while @TheRock looks the part, leaves a lot to be desired. Dr. Fate & Hawkman steal the show as the perfect duo. Ultimately, the big hero scenes are badass yet it fails on the story. pic.twitter.com/D2tt21Dhax — Anthony – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) October 13, 2022

I have seen #BlackAdam! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The film’s end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/vd0Zy35lWT — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 13, 2022

Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. pic.twitter.com/qbVmWkYLjv — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is built on some epic, non-stop action. It made me want a sequel with a smoother story immediately.



When it moves, it’s a straight shot of adrenaline. The characters are dope, especially Teth-Adam and Doctor Fate. It’s a bad-ass film. pic.twitter.com/XeMFgcB3OG — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 13, 2022

Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity it’s bad – no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character and dull CGI battles. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/gUjxHy1oUO — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) October 13, 2022

Black Adam works in many ways — a Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan charm offensive; Aldis Hodge oozing charisma: Centineo and Swindell’s chemistry — but the script’s inconsistent internal logic lets them down in a lot of spots — alex (@alex_abads) October 13, 2022

Black Adam opens on October 21.

