Yep, Aussie Broadband Is Down

Aussie Broadband users are doing what they do best: letting the other customers know they’re not alone and that there is, in fact, a widespread outage.

Reports of an outage first started appearing at about 3.10 pm AEDT, with Aussie Broadband customers reporting their concerns directly to Downdetector. The outage seems to be Australia-wide, with users in Tasmania’s Sandy Bay, St Kilda in Victoria, Throsby in the ACT, Quakers Hill in NSW – you’re getting the picture.

Over on Twitter, it was a similar story.

Any other @Aussie_BB customers NBN gone down? Huge queue to speak to help and ours is down but neighbour with another provider is up. #aussiebroadband #nbn — Rachel :: Streamologist (@streamologist) October 27, 2022

As we were typing up this article, however, Aussie made a post.

Some services in VIC/NSW are down; we apologise for any inconvenience. We are investigating. No ETA yet. We will let you know a further update when we have one. Thanks for your patience! — Aussie Broadband (@Aussie_BB) October 27, 2022

Although customers in Tassie and the nation’s capital were also reporting issues, Aussie Broadband said it was just some services in Victoria and New South Wales that were suffering from an outage.

A spokesperson for Aussie Broadband confirmed with Gizmodo Australia that the issue was bigger than first thought.

“We have an outage affecting customers in Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania,” they said.

“Our technicians are currently investigating the issue; access to our website and the MyAussie app may also be temporarily affected until it is resolved.

“We will update everyone further as soon as possible.”

One Twitter user said that after speaking with customer service, the telco would be sending text messages to update customers on the outage, but this isn’t something we’ve had confirmed.

What we have confirmed is that Aussie are good sports.

We have some ideas on what could have happened…

– Sarah pic.twitter.com/zEftgqniVL — Aussie Broadband (@Aussie_BB) October 27, 2022

We’ll keep this article updated as we learn more, for now, just know they’re onto it.

This article has been updated since it was first published.