Ant-Man’s New Trailer Flies Onto Screens

After our first look at the new Ant-Man film at San Diego Comic-Con, fans have been eagerly waiting for the long form trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film will star Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily as Hope Pym/The Wasp. Also making an appearance in this film — his first feature appearance after his appearance in Loki — will be Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

This February, enter the Quantum Realm.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania, only in theaters February 17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ItUvZ6xJ0E — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 24, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Read more from Gizmodo:

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.