Are McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals Available in Australia?

If you’re missing the delicious boxed McDonald’s meals of your youth, you’re not the only one, because Adult Happy Meals are currently going gangbusters at the fast food outlet overseas. This has led us to the very important question of whether you can get an Adult Happy Meal in Australia.

Let’s investigate.

What is an Adult Happy Meal?

If you’re unfamiliar with the Adult Happy Meal, which is going viral all around the internet, it’s not that difficult of a concept.

In partnership with Cactus Plant Flea Market in the USA, McDonald’s has designed a series of boxed meals for adults, which come with a toy and everything.

The food options on offer include either a Big Mac meal or a 10-piece chicken McNugget meal, which are served in a limited edition cardboard box and cost almost double that of the kid’s version.

The collectable toys are a sight unto themselves and feature stylised versions of McDonald’s mascots like Grimace, the Hamburgler and Birdie. Our friends at Kotaku had some toy suggestions for the folks at Macca’s so watch this space to see whether they take them on board.

The release of Adult Happy Meals in the United States has been overwhelmingly popular, with McDonald’s staff even begging customers not to order the boxed meals due to the extra stress they are placing on workers.

Are they available at Australian McDonald’s?

So, this begs the question, is the Adult Happy Meal available everywhere? (namely here: Australia).

Well, you could just purchase yourself a Big Mac meal and add a children’s toy on top for a couple of extra bucks, but where’s the fun in that?

Unfortunately, it will have to do, because the Adult Happy Meal is a result of the partnership between McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market. Therefore it remains exclusive to U.S. restaurants.

hey there! at this stage that collab is only available in the USA, we'll definitely let the team know you'd be keen to see it in Aus though 🙂 — McDonald's Australia (@maccas) September 28, 2022

Our Aussie McDonald’s staff probably have enough on their plate already with the return of Pokémon Happy Meal toys, so maybe we should cut them a break on this one.

Although, given the popularity of Adult Happy Meals, there’s no doubt a plethora of sponsors lining up their pitches to partner with McDonald’s on a new meal, so it seems inevitable they will arrive here at some point. We’ll keep you posted if they do.

If you are in the mood for some collecting while you wait, Macca’s Monopoly is still running until October 18.