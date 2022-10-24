A Fiery Look Inside George R.R. Martin’s New Targaryen History Book

The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One is described as a “lavish visual history,” and indeed this new book from George R.R. Martin (and co-authors Elio M. García, Jr and Linda Antonsson) contains over 180 all-new illustrations illuminating the world of House Targaryen. So if you like incestuous, white-haired murder families, look no further. This new book has you covered.

Beware, though!

For those of you watching House of the Dragon who aren’t caught up with the lore from the books, some of these images might prove spoilery for the series, which wraps up season one this Sunday with a second season on the way. You’ve been warned…

The Rise of the Dragon

Image: Ten Speed Press

The cover is suitably Game of Thrones, but I’m sure that they won’t be fooling any reader with the price tag — a steep $US60 ($83).

Balerion Destroying Harrenhal

Art by Marc Simmonetti (Image: Ten Speed Press)

Balerion, the Black Dread, destroys the stronghold of House Cordwayner.

Daemon and Rhaenyra Aloft

Art by Nutchapol Thitinunthakorn (Image: Ten Speed Press)

Just two Targaryens, out enjoying the weather.

Field of Fire

Art by Rene Aigner (Image: Ten Speed Press)

Just speculating here, but I don’t think those soldiers are having a good time.

Moondancer Attacks Sunfyre

Art by Magali Villeneuve (Image: Ten Speed Press)

The little one is Moondancer, ridden by Lady Baela Targaryen. The gold dragon is Sunfyre, ridden by King Aegon II Targaryen.

Queen Rhaenyra Takes the Iron Throne

Art by Hristo Chukov (Image: Ten Speed Press)

She looks great up there, 10/10.

The Storming Of The Dragonpit

Art by Marc Simmonetti (Image: Ten Speed Press)

The Dragonpit is the stable for dragons. I can’t imagine this means anything good for the reptiles’ inbreeding.

Tourney of 44.92 ha

Art by Chase Stone (Image: Ten Speed Press)

He looks like he’s having a good time.

Death of Ser Christon Cole

Art by Hristo Chukov (Image: Ten Speed Press)

Known to me only by the nickname “Ser Incel,” I’m delighted to learn here, for the first time, that the gross creeper dies.

The Rise of the Dragon will be available on October 25. Preorder it here.

Reprinted from THE RISE OF THE DRAGON: AN ILLUSTRATED HISTORY OF THE TARGARYEN DYNASTY, VOLUME ONE by George R. R. Martin, Elio M. García Jr. and Linda Antonsson. Copyright © 2022 by George R. R. Martin. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

