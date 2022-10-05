Here Are the Cheapest 5G Home Internet Plans in Australia

5G home internet is becoming an increasingly viable alternative to the NBN, and in many cases, it’s cheaper too. TPG, for example, charges $59.99 for its cheapest 5G home internet plan, while it charges $74.99 per month for its NBN 50 plan. $15 per month isn’t an insignificant saving.

If you’re looking to ditch the NBN and maybe save a little cash in the process, we’re going to take a look at the cheapest 5G home internet plans around right now.

Cheap 5G home internet plans with 50Mbps speeds

Entry-level 5G home internet plans with 50Mbps speeds (the same as an NBN 50) plan are all pretty similar, and you’ll only find them on the Vodafone 5G network.

iINet, Internode and TPG all have exactly the same offer: $59.99 per month for a plan with unlimited data. In each case, you’ll get your first month free. If you’re unhappy with your service, the plans are contract-free. You’ll just need to return your modem when you leave to avoid paying a hardware fee.

The only real difference between these providers is that iiNet and Internode let you bundle Fetch TV with your plan, while TPG doesn’t.

Cheap 5G home internet plans with 100Mbps speeds

If you’re looking for faster speeds equivalent to an NBN 100 connection, you don’t need to necessarily pay much more.

TPG, for example, will sell you a 100Mbps 5G home internet plan for $64.99 per month. Once again, you’ll get your first month free, and you can return your modem if you want to leave.

Vodafone is a bit more expensive but has a few ways to save. First up, you’ll pay $65 per month for your first six months, and $70 thereafter. And if you’re an existing Vodafone mobile customer, you can shave another $5 per month from your bill. Vodafone also offers your first month free, and the option to cancel your plan and return your modem if you want to leave.

Optus also has a 100Mbps 5G home internet plan, but it has a few more caveats. While you’ll still get your first month free, you can’t just leave at any time. If you bail within your first 36 months, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value of your modem. This is equivalent to $16 for each month left in your three-year term.

The only exception to this is if you’re not consistently getting speeds over 50Mbps, in which case Optus will let you leave without paying any extra fees, provided you return the modem.

Cheap 5G home internet plans with uncapped speeds

If you’re looking for the fastest 5G speeds possible, you don’t have quite as many options.

Oddly, Telstra is the cheapest provider here, charging $85 per month for a plan with 1TB. Once again, you can get your first month free, and can just return your modem if you leave.

Optus is more expensive at $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter, but offers unlimited data. You do however need to pay a modem fee if you leave in your first six months, just as with its 100Mbps plan. This plan includes a bonus Netflix Standard subscription at no extra cost.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.