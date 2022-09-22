The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Yes, Instagram Is Down

LeAnn Wallace

Published 2 hours ago: September 23, 2022 at 4:23 am -
Filed to:instagram
Image: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / Contributo, Getty Images

If you’re able to access your Instagram account right now, I guess you can consider yourself lucky. The app was reportedly down for some users Thursday according to thousands of user-generated reports on Downdetector.com.

The folks at Insta later confirmed the access issues on their Twitter handle saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown.”

I’m sure it is a pretty big inconvenience for some people who use the app to communicate via DM or who use it to run business accounts. The outage was nice fodder for the creation of memes and other posts poking fun at devout users of the app having to check other social media sites like Twitter to see whether Insta’s down or whether there’s just a problem with their account.

We’ll keep you updated as to what happened and when it’s all cleared up so you can once again go about scrolling the thirst traps, vacation pics, and reels you may or may not be engaging with.

