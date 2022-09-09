Toyota Slammed by Greenpeace, Ranked Dead Last on Electrification

The world’s biggest car manufacturers have been analysed in Greenpeace’s new report, with Toyota put on blast for falling behind on the shift to renewables and decarbonisation.

Greenpeace’s report, Auto Environmental Guide 2022, analysed the top 10 automakers (as in, the 10 companies that produce the most cars for the global market). Toyota, which is Australia’s most popular carmaker, ranked dead last.

On the “scoreboard” you’ll find Toyota last, with 10 points overall, and only 0.18 per cent of its 2021 sales being zero-emissions vehicles.

Leading the ranking is General Motors, with a score of 38.5 points and 8.18 per cent of its vehicles sold in 2021 being zero-emissions models. There are no General Motors EVs in Australia, but the brand owns Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Hummer, with most EVs sold in China. It has an agreement with Honda to develop electric cars.

Meanwhile, although Toyota has a partnership with EV battery giant BYD, Greenpeace says that the company has been falling behind on offering ZEVs. The brand offers PHEVs, sure, but these are largely ICE vehicles with tiny electric batteries, still relying on fossil fuels.

Toyota is also preparing to launch its first mainstream EV, the BZ4X.

“Australia is at a crossroads in its electric vehicle transition, as the Albanese Government considers the introduction of fuel efficiency standards,” said Violette Snow, a Greenpeace Australia-Pacific campaigner.

“The International Energy Agency says to get to net zero by 2050, all new cars must be electric by 2035. If Toyota and the petrol car industry don’t support this timeline, how do they think Australia can meet our climate goals?”

That being said, Toyota does have a commitment to release 30 electric vehicles before 2030. This includes the Bz3, Toyota’s planned answer to the Tesla Model 3.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Toyota for comment.

Here’s Greenpeace’s report.