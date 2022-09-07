Tom Cruise Champions the Power of Movies While Surfing the Sky

In all sincerity, Tom Cruise is the true embodiment of a movie star. That man cheerfully runs on reels and projector lighting to do stunts that seem physically impossible. And he wants you to know he’d much rather continue to defy death in the most extreme ways for our viewing pleasure while appearing on a giant movie theatre screen.

The one-man spectacle machine who proved movies are back, baby with Top: Gun Maverick has Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One coming up next. The movie has released this clip — originally screened for audiences at CinemaCon earlier this year — of Cruise casually chilling in the sky, perched atop a lil’ red biplane, just saying hello and “see you at the movies.”

Introducing the #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer, the @TomCruise way. See you at the movies. pic.twitter.com/WSCdwgBOC4 — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) September 7, 2022

How does he do this? Is there a warehouse with vats of clones (a la Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty) underground somewhere run by an organisation he’s affiliated with that’s been regenerating this man for the sake of celluloid and we’re none the wiser? He turned 60 this year and shows no signs of slowing down. How will he possibly top this when the time comes to to introduce Dead Reckoning Part Two?

He’s got some time to plan. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theatres July 14, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.