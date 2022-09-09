The New Black Adam Trailer Looks a Lot Like a Justice Society Trailer

With Black Adam now just a few weeks away, it was about time for another trailer to get unleashed on the world. This new trailer makes the upcoming film look much different from its previous teases. Yes, Black Adam (played by Dwayne Johnson) is at the forefront, but now the Justice Society — the super team tasked with bringing him in — is on full display.

Earlier trailers and clips have shown glimpses of Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. But here, you get more then a glimpse. You get to see their whole world and how Black Adam is aiming to truly mess it up. Check it out.

So let’s break this down. In this DC Universe, the same one where Batman put together a Justice League and brought Superman back from the dead, there’s a Justice Society that has its very own X-Mansion and Blackbird. They’ve obviously been around for a while. And in a Q&A on the Warner Bros. lot which Gizmodo attended earlier this week, Hodge himself confirmed that Hawkman has been around for thousands of years and has had a very long friendship with Doctor Fate. We also learned that Cyclone and Atom Smasher each come from families with a long line of heroes. So there’s a lot of history at play here.

Which, of course, is where Black Adam comes in. He’s been asleep for 5,000 years according to the trailer. Seems like he’s going to have a lot to figure out now that he’s back in this DC Universe.

The oddity of its canon aside, this trailer certainly does have a lot more visual effects and massive set pieces than the last two. It really gives you a sense of just how big and sprawling director Jaume Collet-Serra is going for here.

