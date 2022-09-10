The Mandalorian’s Season 3 Trailer is a Welcome Return

The last season of The Mandalorian ended with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) sending his son Grogu away to learn the ways of the Force by Luke Skywalker. But after being reunited in Book of Boba Fett, the duo are back to doing what they do best: making money in the galaxy, and occasionally getting pulled into situations that they can’t entirely escape from.

For season three and the new trailer shown at D23, that means Din will get caught up in more Mandalore business, since he wields the Darksaber that Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) would very much like him to not wield. Still looking to rule over her planet, Bo winds up pulling Din further into their culture, all while the bounty hunter tries to earn a living for him and his boy. And speaking of Grogu, he’s certainly come a ways into his Force abilities, but that training will no doubt paint a bigger target on their backs, or at the very least get the pair into more shenanigans.

The Mandalorian will release season 3 in February 2023 on Disney+.

