The Mandalorian’s Giant Razor Crest LEGO Set Is the Way

With mild apologies to Din Djarin’s modified N1 Naboo Starfighter, we’ll always consider the Razor Crest to be the bounty hunter’s true ship. LEGO hopes you feel the same — or at least close enough to shell out around $AU1000 galactic credits to purchase this new Ultimate Collector Series version of The Mandalorian’s ST-70 class M-111 Assault Ship. Like other entries in Lego’s high-end line, it’s enormous, incredibly detailed, and most impressive. Check it out!

Attack the Blocks

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

The Razor Crest is made up of 6,187 individual LEGO pieces. That’s still less than the Collector Series’ flagship 7,541 Millennium Falcon, but not by that much.

“Look at the size of that thing!”

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

If the human assembling the Razor Crest doesn’t make the set’s size clear, check out the blue LEGO mini-figure on the lower left of the photo. This thing is huge, and over 28 inches long.

And Blurrg Makes Five

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

That blue mini-figure is of Mythrol, the alien played by Saturday Night Live’s Horatio Sanz in the premiere of The Mandalorian. He’s joined by Mando and Grogu, naturally, as well as Kuill the Ugnaught on his Blurrg.

Inside the Cockpit

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

The Razor Crest comfortably seats three adult humanoids. Babies can be stashed in a variety of places.

Inside the Cockpit 2

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

Part of the cockpit is removable…

Inside the Cockpit 3

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

…allowing Din to so some under the hood work.

Armed and Dangerous

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

You can just see Mando’s weapon cabinets lining the wall inside.

Door Dash

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

In addition to the cargo bay in the back, there are hatches on each side of the ship which lower and extend.

Cold Storage

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

Here’s the Razor Crest’s convenient, ship-board, carbon-freezing chamber. You won’t find that on a paltry Naboo Starfighter.

Great Escape

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

The escape pod is nestled comfortably on the top of the ship. But is there room for Grogu in there…?

Engineering

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

The top of the ship and the engines are all removable to give you better access to the ship’s interior.

Time Out

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

I don’t know why, but this photo looks to me like the guy is either very mad at the Lego set or the Lego set has sent him away to think about what he’s done. At any rate, the Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest will be available for order on LEGO.com on October 7 — or October 3 if you’re a VIP member.

Extremely Relatable Content

Image: Lego/Lucasfilm

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Grogu figure look quite so worried before. Maybe he noticed how little room was in the escape pod?

