The Klingons Have Entered the Playmobil Universe

If there was any question that Playmobil had its targeting systems locked on adult collectors, the company’s Star Trek line removes all doubt. Following up on a truly gigantic and obscenely expensive $500 USS Enterprise playset, Playmobil is introducing a worthy adversary for Captain Kirk with a new Klingon Bird-of-Prey set packed full of adorably bloodthirsty figures.

Like the USS Enterprise, Playmobil has gone completely over the top with its recreation of the Bird-of-Prey which is based on the warship’s appearance in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, and then again in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, when Kirk and co. use the commandeered ship to return to 1986 to collect a bunch of whales to stop the destructive effects of an alien probe.

Image: Playmobil

This version of the Bird-of-Prey (or the HMS Bounty, if you ask Dr. McCoy) hasn’t been modified to transport wildlife through time, but it does feature battery-powered LED lighting and sound effects from the movies, cannons that fire tiny missiles, and articulated wings that can be angled into three positions for flight, landings, or going to war.

Image: Playmobil

The Bird-of-Prey was a much smaller ship than the USS Enterprise, which is represented in this model which also features a bridge with a removable lid and a viewscreen that can change images with swappable discs, but only enough space inside to accommodate a couple of Klingons.

Image: Playmobil

The playset also includes a display base shaped like the Klingon empire’s logo and stylised to look like the rocky surface of the genesis planet from Star Trek III, as well as a harness for those who’d rather hang the model from a ceiling. It also comes with six claw-handed Playmobil figures: Captain Kirk, Young Spock, Klingon Commander Kruge, Officer Maltz, Torg, and an additional Klingon crew member who’s highly disposable in battle.

Image: Playmobil

With a $US300 ($416) price tag the Playmobil Klingon Bird-of-Prey set is slightly more affordable than the $500 USS Enterprise, and is expected to hit US stores in January of 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.