The First Trailer for Netflix’s Sonic Prime Series Is Still Strangely Ominous

When Netflix announced that it would be making a CG animated series based on the beloved Sega mascot and recent bona fide movie star Sonic the Hedgehog, most people didn’t give it a second thought. I did, because I found the official description for the show surprisingly unsettling. Now, Netflix has released the first trailer for Sonic Prime, and… yeah, I think there’s something weird going on here.

To remind you, Sonic Prime gives the titular hedgehog one of those multiverses that are all the rage nowadays, where other Sonics are presumably running about. Here’s how Netflix described the show last year:

The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

I remain fazed that Sonic the Hedgehog does something so bad he has to be redeemed in the eyes of his friends, the inhabitants of the multiverse, and perhaps even Jesus Christ. But Sonic Prime’s first trailer may have given away what sin the Hedgehog will commit that sets him on his path to redemption:

“He’ll shatter your world”?! Guys, there’s no way that shattering your world is a good thing, right? Is Sonic going (accidentally) from universe to universe, shattering them? Is there an evil Sonic determined to destroy the multiverse, and regular Sonic has to stop him? Is Sonic pulling an Infinity Ultron from Marvel’s What If?

Sonic is currently scheduled to shatter our world this winter when Sonic Prime debuts on Netflix. Hopefully he gets right with the Lord before then.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.