Strange World’s New Trailer Shows Off Its Pulpy Sci-Fi Roots

Disney’s newest (fully) animated feature, Strange World, has finally gotten a full length trailer. Strange World follows the Clades, a family of legendary explorers as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. They’re accompanied by a ragamuffin crew of pilots, adventurers, and aliens who are all trying to avoid getting eaten by the ravenous creatures that inhabit the planet.

Director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) says that the original animated adventure/comedy was “inspired by classic adventure stories.” The kind of classic pulp sci-fi roots are apparent even in the trailer, from the archetypes of the reckless pilot to the long lost adventurer who has actually been living in the wild for decades. The film is, according to Hall, “about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences.”

The cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade; Dennis Quaid as Jaeger Clade, Searcher’s infamous adventurer father; Jaboukie Young-White as Ethan Clade, Searcher’s 16-year-old son; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal. Qui Nguyen (writer, Raya and the Last Dragon) is co-directing, and has written the story.

Strange World will be released in theatres November 23.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.