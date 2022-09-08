Star Trek: Picard’s First Season 3 Trailer Gives Us an Old Crew and a New Ship

We knew they were coming, but now we’ve got an idea of the threat that is going to reunite Captain Picard with his classic TNG crew — and they’re going to need a new ship to boldly go in.

As part of today’s Star Trek Day celebrations, Paramount has released the first full trailer for Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season. It teases a mysterious threat to the Federation that sees Beverly Crusher (the returning Gates McFadden) call on Picard for help — as long as he brings a few old friends along for the ride too.

The new trailer has a lot going on, beyond our first looks at the returning Dr. Crusher, Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Troi (Marina Sirtis), Geordi (LeVar Burton), and Worf (Michael Dorn). There’s a seemingly dire assault on Federation HQ, mysterious ships latching on to Starfleet vessels, and then there’s Commander Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) on a ship called the Titan — but seemingly not the USS Titan we’ve seen Riker aboard in Lower Decks, unless the trailer’s deceiving us with some cleverly spliced footage. Is this perhaps the new Enterprise Patrick Stewart teased back at San Diego Comic-Con?

We’ve got a while to speculate. Star Trek: Picard returns to Paramount+ one last time starting February 16.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.