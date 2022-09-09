She-Hulk Can’t Fight Every Battle in the Courtroom

Already, Matt Murdock (played by fan favourite Charlie Cox) is being set up to be the best part of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Tatiana Maslany is doing her best with what she’s given, but uneven writing (and the frankly distracting VFX work) has made it hard to find her Jen Walters more than passingly pleasant to watch. Murdock, though, could be the breath of fresh air that turns She-Hulk from campy sitcom to superhero show.

The teaser shows Titania (Jameela Jamil) upstaging She-Hulk, first by trademarking “She-Hulk” before Jen gets a chance to file the paperwork, and then by showing up at a wedding and instigating some kind of brawl. We also get a look at Wong (Benedict Wong) in court; another appearance by Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim), the demon-bound girlboss; and of course, Cox’s Matt Murdock, my best friend, my pal, my home boy, my rotten soldier, my sweet cheese, my good time boy.

In all seriousness, the trailer does feel like the show’s setup is finally going to start paying off. The reason I’m so fixated on Murdock is because he’s a known element — Daredevil doesn’t need the origin story that we’re getting for Walters, and the writers have tons of material to use for him that is, by and large, tonally consistent. She-Hulk’s MCU characterization is still being built, and while this new trailer strikes the balance between charming and badass, the show still needs to work hard to make it a reality.

