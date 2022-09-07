Rian Johnson on Putting All His Star Wars Dreams Into The Last Jedi

This weekend, Star Wars fandom once again turns its eyes to Anaheim, California. That’s where Disney is holding its D23 Expo event, which should bring more news on upcoming movies and shows in the galaxy far, far away. The following weekend though, if you’re still looking for that Star Wars fix, you don’t have to travel to California. You don’t even have to leave your computer.

On September 17, Podathon 2022 is coming. An all-day livestream event benefiting the Make-a-Wish Foundation, it’ll feature interviews with Star Wars creators from across the galaxy: the voice of Resistance’s Kaz, Christopher Sean; Star Wars hosts Kristin Baver and Krystina Arielle; noted authors Charles Soule and Phil Szostak; Rogue One writer Gary Whitta; and mega-fan/Detours creator Seth Green, to name but a few.

But the main event is Rian Johnson, the writer and director of The Last Jedi, and to give you just a taste of what the conversation will be like, Gizmodo is excited to debut this exclusive clip from the interview.

Johnson’s sentiments in this clip (which is just a sliver of a much longer interview) echo some of his thoughts that came out last week while promoting his new Knives Out movie, Glass Onion. He’s proud of The Last Jedi and feels like he gave it his all. And even more enlightening in this specific clip is how he talks about another important aspect of his time in the Star Wars universe. Johnson mentions how great of a working relationship he had with everyone involved, which can’t be said about basically any other Star Wars film in the Disney era. His film, The Last Jedi, is the only one written and directed by a single person. There was no behind-the-scenes drama. No major rewrites, no firings, it just went smoothly. So, whether you love it or hate it, The Last Jedi is the movie Johnson wanted to make. We’re excited to see what else he has to say during the event.

(Also, yes, of course, you can’t just leave it for the sequel — we’ve been saying this, Rian!)

Created by Pete Fletzer and Scotty Jayro, Podathon 2022 happens from 11 p.m. AEST on September 17 through to 12 p.m. AEST on September 18. You can find all the information at this link or on Twitter and donate to the Make-A-Wish campaign here. Below is the full schedule.

