Get the Most Out of Your Internet Connection With a Mesh Wi-Fi Router

We’re not sure about you, but a lack of strong Wi-Fi connection can cause a wee bit of tension in some households. When everybody’s trying to stream their favourite TV show, game or working from home, it can really put a chokehold on your internet connection. And depending on the strength of your Wi-Fi router’s signal, you’ll also have to contend with an internet dead zone, which can be especially tricky if your room just happens to be one.

If you find yourself clamouring around your home’s wireless router to get the best connection, then it might be time you made the jump to a mesh Wi-Fi network to combat this distribution problem.

Here’s everything you need to know about mesh Wi-Fi networks, along with a few routers that’ll help you maintain consistent coverage throughout your home.

What is a mesh Wi-Fi network?

Mesh routers are designed to provide your home with a strong, consistent Wi-Fi network. Traditional Wi-Fi routers act as a single access point, so the quality of that connection will lessen the further you are from the router. Even if you use a Wi-Fi extender to boost it, this will increase the range of your signal but won’t lessen the degradation of your connection over distance. You’ll also need to connect to these different extenders individually. Depending on the size of your home, Wi-Fi dead zones are somewhat unavoidable when using a basic router, as the signal won’t naturally be able to reach every corner.

With a mesh system, you combine the main router with a series of satellites, with each of these nodes acting as an access point for your Wi-Fi signal. It helps you maintain a more consistent connection throughout your home, as each router can provide a Wi-Fi network that’s running at full capacity. These mesh routers act as a single Wi-Fi network, so once you’ve connected to one of them then you’re connected to all of them.

What do you need to know before buying a new router?

Depending on the size of your home, a single router should be more than enough for a small house or studio apartment – although thick walls are a common cause for weak Wi-Fi signals. If you’re living somewhere with a larger, multi-storey floor plan, having a mesh router network will help evenly spread your Wi-Fi connection to every corner of every room.

However, if your current router is a bit on the older side, you should look into upgrading to one with Wi-Fi 6 support. A Wi-Fi 6 router will give you faster throughput speeds, less network congestion, and a better performance range.

With the high-speed internet plans that are currently available, you also need a router that can actually keep up with your connection speed. If you’re paying for an NBN 1000 plan, it’s a bit of a waste to have an older Wi-Fi router that can’t provide those speeds.

Here are a few mesh Wi-Fi routers that’ll make sure everyone in your house will maintain high internet speeds, no matter where they are.

What mesh wi-fi routers do we recommend?

Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

If your household is heavy on Alexa-assisted tech, Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 router, the eero 6, will fit right in. This mesh router has a coverage range of 140m^2 with speeds up to 900Mbps and uses a dual-band concurrent 2:2 Wi-Fi connection (802.11ax).

The eero 6 can also be used as a smart home hub, allowing you hands-free control of compatible devices when connected to Alexa. It can also support 75 simultaneous device connections.

ASUS RT-AX86S Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

Not to lean too heavily on a cliche, but here’s one for the gamers. The ASUS RT-AX86S router can offer speeds of 5,700Mbps via Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), making it a great option if your house has the need for speed.

If there are any connection issues, the RT-AX86S will automatically prioritise anything plugged into its dedicated gaming port. So, if your computer is wired in, you’ll always be getting the best connection possible.

Compared to the sleek, minimalist designs of the other routers on this list, the ASUS RT-AX86S router’s look is a more traditional techno-brutalist one, complete with big, pointy antennae.

GL-B2200 Velica Tri-Band Mesh Router

If you live in a medium-sized home, the GL-B2200 wireless mesh router is a solid option. This tri-band Wi-Fi router comes with speeds up to 400Mbps that can cover up to 2,000 square feet per room.

For an ultra-secure connection, the GL-B2200 is your best bet. It happens to come with OpenVPN and Wireguard pre-installed and with that said, it’s still compatible with over 30 other VPN service providers. The Domain Name System is also encrypted with CloudFlare for not only a fast and effective DNS performance but also preventative measures to prevent DNS hijacking and domain theft.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router

If you’re a fan of any and all Google smart devices, you might want to consider adding this Google Nest Wi-Fi router to your family. One mesh router can transmit signals up to 2,200 square feet. So it doesn’t matter if your housemate is in one room taking a Zoom call, you can still watch your favourite YouTube videos interruption-free.

One router is strong enough to handle up to 200 devices and is capable of streaming multiple 4k videos at a time.

NetGear Orbi (RBK352) Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System

With speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps and a range of roughly 230m2, Netgear’s Orbi (RBK352) mesh router will keep everyone connected and happy.

This mesh router can provide four Wi-Fi 6 streams, so you won’t have to worry about dropped connections and congestion when everyone in your house is trying to use the internet simultaneously.

This Orbi set contains both a router and a satellite, so you can conveniently set up your mesh network right away.

Tenda Nova MW6 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Router

When compared with some of the other routers on this list, the dual-band Tenda Nova MW6 has a more affordable price tag, making it a decent pick if you’re looking for a budget solution to your Wi-Fi woes.

A three-pack of these Rubik’s Cube-looking routers will be able to cover up to five rooms (or 4,000 to 6,000 square feet), meaning you’ll stay connected while roaming around your humble abode. This AC1200 router can maintain speeds up to 1,200Mbps, and can connect with up to 90 devices.

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi Router

While it might look like a smoke detector, the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus router will help eliminate dead zones with its 802.11ac wireless technology.

This router has a range of 230m^2, uses a tri-band Wi-Fi signal, and can reach a maximum speed of 2,200Mbps. The Deco M9 can connect to over 100 devices and can act as a smart home hub via its companion app.

TP-Link AX1800 Deco X20 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

When comparing various Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, the TP-Link Deco X20 was the overall winner, winning the categories for best design, best extras, and best performance.

When connected via Wi-Fi 6, this router can maintain speeds up to 1,800Mbps to a range of up to 200m^2. This route can maintain connections to over 150 devices without a loss of performance quality, which means everyone in your household can stream, game and work uninterrupted.