Marvel Reveals Its Thunderbolts Team

The Disney D23 Expo has had a solid of reveals and footage for various Marvel films and shows in production. Kevin Feige revealed the full roster for the upcoming Thunderbolts film, wherein less than savoury characters are conscripted by the government to do some good. That cast is:

Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow II

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/USAgent

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as Contessa

The #Thunderbolts cast announced David Harbor and Sebastian Stan along names we knew in including Florence Pugh #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/WVDJ9Y6wiu — Sabina Graves 🔜 🎃 (@SabinaHasNoR) September 10, 2022

Thunderbolts will begin shooting next year, and is on track to release in theatres on July 26, 2024.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.