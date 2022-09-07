Hasbro’s Next Wild Nerf Gun Is a Star Trek Phaser

Hasbro’s Nerf “LMTD” crossover has given us foam dart versions of everything from the Aliens pulse rifle to The Mandalorian’s rifle — and now it’s boldly going into a very peculiar collaboration with Star Trek.

Hasbro has revealed that its next project in the crossover lineup is a Star Trek mashup to give us not one, but two of the franchise’s most iconic hand-held weapons — the Starfleet Type 3 (that’s the phaser rifle) and Type 2 (the standard phaser seen in TNG, DS9, and Voyager) phasers.

Image: Hasbro

The dual set is loosely inspired by Star Trek: First Contact, which seems mostly like an excuse to give the larger rifle — which is not in its traditional Starfleet silver colours, but a more toyetic Nerf scheme that almost makes it look like it’d be more at home in the hands of Buzz Lightyear than Captain Picard — a “Borg-ified,” partially assimilated design. The rifle itself has sound and light effects, both for the assimilated part of the weapon and phaser sounds from First Contact, while being able to hold a five-dart clip that fires a single projectile at a time.

The smaller Type 2 pistol doesn’t have lights and sounds, and can also only fire a single dart at a time, through a pull-back priming handle. You know, for when you’ve fired your five rifle darts and still need to land a kill shot before the Borg modulate their shields against foam.

The Nerf LMTD Phasers are available to pre-order until October 2, ahead of an estimated release in late 2023, and will cost $US120 ($167). Click through to see more of the two blasters!

