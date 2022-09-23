Grinch Melania Trump Suddenly Loves Christmas Because She’s Selling Ornament NFTs

Melania Trump wants the public to know that Christmas is an “important” time for her and that she is “devoted” to the holiday, despite what the nasty mainstream news media — and the former first lady herself — have said in the past. Why, you ask? Perhaps because she’s hawking Christmas ornaments and NFTs, just in time for the holiday season.

News of Trump’s Christmas ornament and NFT collection dropped last week, sparking incredulity across the internet as well as references to a recorded conversation from 2018 in which the then-first lady said, “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decorations?”

In a statement to Breitbart News on Tuesday, the former first lady said that her “untrustworthy” former aide Stephanie Winston Wolfkoff, who was fired by Trump in 2018 and has since written a tell-all book titled Melania and Me, “spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me.”

“I will personally set the record straight because the mainstream media has failed to provide context for these misleading exchanges,” Trump said. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious.”

Trump claims she was expressing her frustration over the situation at the border at that time. It was the same year she visited detained migrant children in a Texas border town and made waves with a Zara jacket emblazoned with “I really don’t care. Do U?” on the back.

“Most people will agree that reuniting migrant children with their parents is more important than discussing Christmas decorations during summertime,” Trump told Breitbart. “The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation, where I expressed hope to reunite families split apart at the southern border, exposes her malicious intent.”

Trump said in Wolkoff’s recording, “I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas, and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children?’ That they were separated. Give me a fucking break. Were they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

Wolkoff, meanwhile, slammed Trump for her comments to Breitbart on Twitter and called the former first lady “pathetic.”

“Melania Trump needs to attack ME to sell Christmas ornament NFT’s. What is Melania worried about? She can’t sell ornaments on her own?” Wolkoff tweeted on Tuesday.

The “American Christmas Collection” is made up of six ugly brass ornaments that cost a whopping $US35 ($49) each, all engraved with Trump’s signature. In addition, she’s also selling a brass ornament she personally designed called “The Christmas Star” for $US45 ($62) on MelaniaTrump.com.

A purchase of the physical ornament is required in order to redeem the corresponding 3D animated NFT. According to Trump’s website and USA Memorabilia, the site selling them, the NFTs will be minted on the Solana blockchain and be available in limited quantities. A portion of the sales will go to Trump’s “Fostering the Future” initiative, which aims to provide scholarships for foster kids. How much of the sales will go to this initiative is unclear.

As for the design of the ornaments themselves, they sure are… something. Besides the Christmas Star, they resemble the generic designs you might see on gift tags. I would have preferred something akin to Trump’s creepy Christmas forest decorations in 2017. At least something like that would be unique, albeit creepy.

The Christmas Wreath Ornament

The Christmas Tree Ornament

The Christmas Bells Ornament

Merry Christmas Ornament

2023 Ornament

Be Best Ornament

Anyway, as you were.