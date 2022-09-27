Google Maps Now Includes Air Quality Data, in Some Sweet Relief for Asthmatics

Google Maps has been updated to display air quality information Australia-wide, with data provided by state and territory governments.

Air quality shouldn’t be ignored in Australia. During the 2019-2020 bushfire season, air quality across Australian states and territories was severely impacted. In Sydney, it was often difficult to see far ahead, with smoke covering the city.

So, as a safety feature, Google is introducing local air quality information across Australia.

Results are largely split across five categories: good, fair, poor, very poor and extremely poor, with context on what’s causing the air quality to be impacted. In the app, you’ll also be presented with guidance on if your outdoor activities require a change of plans.

These results are displayed through an overlay activated by tapping the layers button (the stacked squares button that typically appears in the top right). Once you’ve tapped this, tap the air quality layer and you’ll be presented with local information.

As we approach another bushfire season, and across the Australian Summer, tools like this may become quite important for planning outdoor activities.

Today we've launched air quality info on Google Search and Maps in Australia. This is super important if you have a respiratory condition or during bushfires. Read more here. https://t.co/FVhwcwSUDa — Hannah Frank (@hannahfrankau) September 26, 2022

“Health advice is provided from government authorities and includes precautionary information for sensitive and non-sensitive groups,” Google wrote in its blog post.

“You can also get to this information via Search, surfacing air quality information at a glance in a helpful box at the top of Search results. To see it for yourself, try searching for ‘air quality Melbourne’.”

Last year, Google also introduced a bushfire map tool to its maps app, which lets users know if they’re at risk of bushfires in their area.

“As the weather warms up and we approach bushfire season, Aussies may also be conscious of air quality. Knowing the air quality of an area can help you avoid unusually hazy locations, or help you manage a medical condition adversely affected by poor air quality,” Google added.

The air quality layer is available on Google Maps now across Apple and Android devices.