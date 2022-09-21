Australian Government Leaks Plot of Godzilla vs Kong Sequel, Still Tells Us Nothing New

Back in March, it was announced a Godzilla vs Kong sequel was being filmed on the Gold Coast thanks to a massive cash injection from both the Queensland and federal governments. The announcement was accompanied by a little spoiler of the upcoming movie’s plot.

The announcement was made by then-Communications Minister Paul Fletcher.

GODZILLA v KONG IS BACK 🎬



We’ve funded this blockbuster to film in Queensland with $16m under the Morrison Government’s highly successful Location Incentive fund.



The sequel will inject more than $119m into the Australian economy and create 500+ Aussie jobs for cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/7ZRl5DEXOc — Paul Fletcher (@PaulFletcherMP) March 20, 2022

The official government press release has since been removed. The story description was inserted in error, according to Australian journalist Alice Workman.

“The story description was inserted in error to the news story on the department’s website on 21 March 2022 (during the Morrison gov). The story description was not supplied or approved by the studio. It was an internal mistake,” an Arts spokesperson said. — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) September 20, 2022

She quotes a Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts spokesperson as confirming it was leaked in error and that it was “an internal mistake”.

Workman also said it was removed from the announcement page when she started asking questions.

According to the Courier Mail, the untitled Godzilla vs Kong sequel will inject more than $119 million into the Australian economy, employ more than 500 Australian cast and crew and feature more than 750 Australian extras. They also note that the production was secured through a $16 million investment of federal government funding and a further $6.3 million from the state government.

Filming began in July 2022 on the Gold Coast and Godzilla vs Kong is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024.

Godzilla Vs Kong was filmed on the Gold Coast in 2019 while Kong: Skull Island was also filmed in Queensland back in 2016.

The plot of the upcoming Godzilla vs Kong sequel?

According to the Australian government:

“The fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise will see Kong defend the Earth from the unusual and dangerous creatures that threaten his new home.”

I mean, we could have guessed that without reading the plot leak.

The official synopsis:

“This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

And there you have it, the Godzilla vs Kong sequel Australian government plot leaking saga.