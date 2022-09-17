Genshin Impact is Getting an Anime from Demon Slayer’s Ufotable

If you play video games, there’s a good chance that you play (or are at least aware of) Genshin Impact. The action-RPG from developer HoYoverse that first reminded people of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been a big deal since it first landed in 2020, with players and fans alike falling hard for the game’s world and characters. And with how popular it’s become, it’s the perfect time for it to get an anime.

HoYoverse revealed a trailer for the anime shortly before the weekend began during a livestream for the game’s upcoming 3.1 update. The anime project comes courtesy of Ufotable, the anime studio currently behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Fate/Zero. It’s a trailer that doesn’t do much more than tell you that Genshin Impact’s going to be an anime and shows off the game’s world, but dang if it doesn’t look beautiful. And what’s more, it’s a “long-term project,” which means it won’t be a one-off handful of episodes, though that’s not clear if it means it’ll be a straight adaptation of the game’s story.

Set in the world of Teyvat, Genshin Impact follows Lumine or Aether, the respective female or male player character (also known as the Traveller), as they get trapped in Teyvat and endure to save their kidnapped twin. To do so means going through Teyvat’s seven nations, making allies and becoming embroiled in each nation’s current catastrophe. Post-launch updates often add new characters, regions, and quests for players to dive into, including a crossover with Aloy from Horizon.

Given how influenced by anime Genshin is, it makes sense that it would make the jump over to animation. It’s a medium that video games seem particularly better suited for: outside of Arcane, series like Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners from earlier this week make a great case for this. And this is an area Ufotable’s no stranger to, as the studio handled anime adaptations for Bandai Namco’s God Eater and the Tales games Tales of Symphonia and Tales of Zestiria. Whenever it releases, this Genshin Impact anime can’t have come at a better time.

[via IGN]

