Forever and Ever Rick and Morty Is No Longer a Joke to Its Creators

The times of Rick and Morty scarcity are over. In fact, if creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have their way, the Adult Swim blockbuster may live on virtually forever.

As the series’ sixth season rapidly approaches, both Roiland and Harmon seem optimistic about returning again and again — something fans were already anticipating given the series’ massive, multi-season renewal in 2018, but this sounds like another layer beyond that. Speaking with the Wrap, Roiland estimated that Rick and Morty “could run forever … as long as we want it to … we could easily run this thing into season 20 if we wanted, if the network wanted and if the fans wanted.”

Harmon is of a similar mindset. “As far as the longevity of the show, to me, it just feels infinite,” he told the Wrap, noting that the way the series is written and formatted lends itself to a longevity befitting characters with the ability to leap across multiverses. “We’ve certainly got elements that can only happen once as far as revelations about Rick and stuff like that, but I do believe that the adventures can go on for theoretically 1,000 episodes.”

The season six trailer hints at Die Hard-inspired escape plans and not much else; the synopsis, as is tradition, doesn’t tell us zilch (“Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favourite show”). But you know fans’ eyeballs will be glued to Adult Swim when the first episode arrives September 4. You can also stream seasons 1-5 on HBO Max.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.