First Andor Reactions Tease a New Type of Star Wars Show

How did Cassian Andor become the brash, rogueish leader who helped steal the Death Star plans and ultimately destroy the Empire? Next week, we begin to find out and it sounds like it’ll be worth the wait.

Andor is the latest Star Wars show coming to Disney+ and it’s set years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In it, we’ll meet Cassian (Diego Luna) at a more confusing time in his life. He’s a man without a purpose. A man who knows what he wants, but not how to get it. And so, through a series of encounters, he’ll find himself on a path to becoming the Rebel leader who perished, victorious, in the arms of Jyn Erso.

The 12-episode first season of Andor begins next week, on September 21, but members of the press were given access to the first four episodes for editorial purposes and the social media embargo on those reactions just lifted. Below, you’ll see a lot of different reactions to the show, which at the very least, seems like it will be very different from the mythology, cameo-heavy shows fans have become used to. Whether or not people consider that a good thing, remains to be seen.

I've seen 4 episodes of #Andor and it's very different from the rest of modern Star Wars, for better & worse.



The first 2 episodes didn't grab me: Too matter of fact, too low stakes. But 3-4 paid them off incredibly well. Now, I'm all in, but it takes time to sink in its hooks. pic.twitter.com/TxrB243kmN — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 16, 2022

The steady tension filled build of #Andor gets right down to a personal story of diaspora. Diego Luna shines as a survivor on the fringes who finds himself instrumental to the start of the rebellion forged by the disenfranchisement of the Empire, like so many others ready to rise — Sabina Graves 🔜 🎃 (@SabinaHasNoR) September 16, 2022

#StarWars #Andor is very, VERY, good. The production quality and acting is off the charts. Feels like a "prestige" drama within the galaxy far, far away. Definitely the most "adult" Star Wars story so far, with more subtle world-building & slower burn story. It rules. Hard. pic.twitter.com/4PjqkoZ56Y — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) September 16, 2022

.#Andor is absolutely beautiful. The writing, cinematography, music, & acting were phenomenal. There were even moments of hilarity so it didn't feel like dread (the feeling of the empire & location). Think Mandalorian levels. It was so good. The direction was just 🔥🔥🔥 — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) September 16, 2022

#Andor is unlike any @starwars story that we've ever seen before. @diegoluna_ is at the center of a stunning & dangerous world in turmoil. It's gritty, mature, and the most intelligent and well-informed story we've had to date. Tony Gilroy is a genius. pic.twitter.com/pfZwlmZ0HD — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) September 16, 2022

If you like Rogue One for all the ways it wasn't a typical Star Wars movie, then you'll probably like #Andor for many of the same reasons. It's a slow-burn character drama. Diego Luna is excellent and after the first four episodes, I'm excited to see where it goes next. pic.twitter.com/iWquehxxVe — Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) September 16, 2022

#Andor is a dark and gritty spy thriller that provides fans w/ a perspective of the #StarWars universe. The first four episodes are populated with rich and complex characters like Andor and Bux, and has resonating themes that reflects upon the world we live in today. It’s so good pic.twitter.com/xWOP8p12Ra — Michael Lee at #D23expo (@IamMichaelJLee) September 16, 2022

#Andor is THAT Star Wars show! A deliberately paced, layered, spy story. It’s more focused on character exploration than any hasty action sequence. It might be too different for some, but I’m loving the change of pace, tone, and feel. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen in Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/faVnj10Taw — Andres Cabrera (@SquadLeaderAce) September 16, 2022

I’ve seen the first 3 eps of #Andor and I say this with the utmost conviction: this is going to be the show that gets me back into Star Wars. ANDOR introduces new, memorable characters, plus an intriguing arc for Andor. And it actually has something to say!



Ep 3 is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/6iV23ot6Na — David Chen (@davechensky) September 16, 2022

I watched Andor’s first four episodes weeks ago, but it’s been burned into my brain.The first two episodes are slooooow, to the point where I questioned if it felt like Star Wars. Then the third episode blew my mind, and I was hooked for the fourth. #Andor pic.twitter.com/T0v1G53iKF — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) September 16, 2022

Cassian #Andor is a very, very different kind of Star Wars protagonist. Shifty. A con artist. A liar. And it makes the show all the better. Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgård just pop whenever they're on screen together. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) September 16, 2022

Now that the #Andor social embargo IS lifted, I can say that it's easily the most cinematic of the Star Wars shows so far. The first three episodes should've been presented as one 90-minute episode. The breaks between are very random – but it's a great episode! — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) September 16, 2022

#Andor feels like #StarWars in the best ways, and like something completely different in the best ways, too. It's rare for such a well-known franchise to manage something that feels brand new, but I think this show pulls it off. — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) September 16, 2022

I’ve seen the first 4 episodes of #Andor and it’s probably the most mature and nuanced @starwars project made so far. Smartly written, beautifully shot & confidently acted, it oozes retro-futurism of the late ‘70s and rocks a wonderfully experimental score from @NicholasBritell. pic.twitter.com/uHj3qrV0Vi — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) September 16, 2022

Tonally, visually, sonically, if I didn't know #Andor was a Star Wars show, I would have thought it was a completely new, adult sci-fi drama. That's a good thing (maybe a great thing) that pays off on the promise of allowing other creators to play in the sandbox. Promising start. pic.twitter.com/9iocYIxf69 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 16, 2022

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. The 12-episode first season debuts September 21 with three episodes and continues for the next nine weeks after. Season two, which will also be 12 episodes, has already been green-lit and will begin filming soon. It’ll tell four stories, over three episodes a piece, leading right up to the events of Rogue One. A release date has not yet been determined.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.