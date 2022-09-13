The Cheapest Electric Cars in Australia Aren’t Actually That Cheap

Two new cheap electric cars have finally arrived in Australia: the BYD Atto 3, a newcomer with some impressive specs for its price, and the MG ZS EV Excite, a facelift of last year’s MG ZS EV with a much more impressive range.

But they’re both still above $40,000. Hardly what anyone would consider a “cheap” car, but in our market, that’s what we have to consider them.

So, when will we start to see more affordable EVs in Australia?

What is the cheapest electric car in Australia?

Were you to shop for a new car, the cheapest electric car in Australia at the time of writing is the MG ZS EV Excite, which starts at about $45,990. This is a $1,000 price increase from last year’s model, which started at $44,990.

MG was originally going to price the Excite at $46,990, but dropped the price close to its launch in September.

Ok, but when will electric cars actually be cheap?

I hate to break it to you, but it will likely be some time before we see EVs decrease in cost to a point where most households could buy one.

While some research has indicated that price and range parity with petrol vehicles could be achieved within the decade, it’s still going to be a bit of a wait.

The good news is that companies like BYD and Volkswagen are building affordable EVs and bringing them to Australia. Budget-oriented BYD is set to launch four new EVs in Australia over the next year and Volkswagen is bringing its cheap ID.3 to Australia.

It’s reasonable to expect the price to be brought down as competition increases and as range expectations get greater in cheaper models.

We’re keen for brands to bring cheaper cars to Australia as the technology becomes more common, but it’ll take some time.

What are some other cheap electric cars in Australia?

Taking on MG, the BYD Atto 3 starts at $44,900, though this price varies from state to state (it’s set to be the cheapest EV in Tasmania, but not in others, where the price is much higher). Additionally, BYD has an extended range model of the Atto 3 available, which starts at $47,381.

Moving on from BYD, the next cheapest electric car is the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, which starts at $49,970, although this car is set to be discontinued in Australia after this year.

Following that, the Nissan Leaf is the next cheapest at $50,990.

So, those are the five cheapest electric cars in Australia: The MG ZS EV Excite, the BYD Atto 3, the Atto 3 with extended range, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric and the Nissan Leaf. If you care about the little details, we can also count the MG ZS EV Essence at $48,990, but this is just a premium version of the Excite with some flashier features.

What is the range of Australia’s cheapest electric car?

The cheapest electric car, the MG ZS EV Excite, is capable of up to about 320km (WLTP) before it needs a recharge.

For comparison’s sake, the standard BYD Atto 3 (launching in August or September) features a range of 320km (WLTP) in the standard model and a range of 400km (WLTP) in the extended-range model.

The Hyundai Ioniq has a range of 311km (WLTP) and The Nissan leaf can do 270km (WLTP).

What is the cheapest Tesla in Australia?

Right now, the cheapest Tesla in Australia is the Tesla Model 3, which costs $65,500.

This is cheaper than most other electric cars in Australia at the moment, however, it’s still pretty expensive. Tesla prices have actually gone up recently.

Should I buy a secondhand electric car?

You can expect the price to be a bit lower with a secondhand electric car, however, be on guard for depreciated parts of the car (including the lithium battery). Like with petrol cars, the older the vehicle, the lower the cost.

This article has been updated since it was first published.