Canva’s New Worksuite Is Starting to Look a Lot Like Google

Canva has unveiled a worksuite of new products that align the web-based graphic design app closer to Google’s online apps.

You might know of Canva as the free and easy-to-use website that lets you create graphics, documents, videos and slide shows really easy, all using a single app. It’s a terrific photoshop alternative if you only need basic alignment features.

Well, now Canva has unveiled a wide range of new applications, including a website builder, a document writer and a video background remover (available to paid pro users).

“Visual communication is becoming an increasingly critical skill for teams of every size across almost every industry,” said Melanie Perkins, the co-founder and CEO of Canva.

“With the launch of our new visual worksuite, we’re bringing simple design products to the workplace to empower every employee, at every organisation and on every device.”

Canva’s a bit of a wonderful product. We use it on Gizmodo Australia for many of our graphics and images, mostly because it’s quick and easy to use, but it’s a fairly capable multi-tool for pulling of videos, slide shows and PDFs, downloadable and sharable in all kinds of formats.

What can you do with the Canva worksuite?

The home page of Canva now offers sections based on what kind of content you’re trying to produce, split up by accompanying icons. This includes:

Images : the classic Canva tool, letting you drag, drop, resize and rearrange assets on a page to make a graphic.

: the classic Canva tool, letting you drag, drop, resize and rearrange assets on a page to make a graphic. Word documents : Canva’s document-focused writing tool now looks like a mix between Google Docs and Canva’s Image designer.

: Canva’s document-focused writing tool now looks like a mix between Google Docs and Canva’s Image designer. Online whiteboards : If you’re looking to brainstorm or work collaboratively with people, you can use Canva’s online, multi-user whiteboard tool.

: If you’re looking to brainstorm or work collaboratively with people, you can use Canva’s online, multi-user whiteboard tool. Websites : Canva now offers a website builder based on templates.

: Canva now offers a website builder based on templates. Videos: Canva’s video creation tool is similar to its image builder, but it’s more focused around keyframes and having separate scenes.

All of these mediums include editing tools like alignment lines, online image storage, templates, animations and access to a large collection of stock images. It could be worth trying out if you’re after an alternative to the Google suite of online apps.

Canva also offers a printing service that lets you order your designs in bulk and have them shipped to your door, if you don’t have a printer at home.

If you’d like to try Canva out, the base features are free to use (and fairly deep). All you need to do is set up an account.

Big fan, Canva. You can about read the announcement on the official blog post.