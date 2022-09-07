Black Adam’s New Posters Show the Other Heroes Shifting the Balance in the DC Universe

Sure, seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam is the main event of Black Adam. The film, after all, is called “Black Adam.” But one of the most exciting aspects beyond Johnson finally getting to bring the anti-hero to the big screen is all the other heroes he’s bringing along with him.

DC just released a bunch of new posters showing those heroes and they look great. There’s the main one-sheet and five character posters: Johnson as Black Adam, but also most of the Justice Society who’ll have to deal with this new God on the DC map: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and, of course, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

You’ll see them all in the following images, which give us our best looks yet at everyone. But also, it’s significant because with the future of DC Films sort of up in the air at the moment, Black Adam is bringing some very big, powerful characters into the mix. It’s not quite Justice League — the story is about Black Adam — but once this film is over, there are a lot more pieces on the board for the future of DC.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam comes to theatres October 21. A second trailer will be out Thursday night.

Black Adam Final One Sheet Poster

Image: Warner Bros.

Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

Image: Warner Bros.

Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

Image: Warner Bros.

Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone

Image: Warner Bros.

Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate

Image: Warner Bros.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam