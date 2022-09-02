Gizmodo Movie Night: Dads, Daddies and Fathers

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In case you’ve forgotten, it’s Father’s Day this Sunday. To me, there are few things better than being able to sit down with your father/father figure and watch a movie together. There is something about the experience that is deeply touching and can bond the two of you quite a bit. So, in celebration, we’re going to give you some iconic dads in movies.

That’s right, for this week’s Gizmodo Movie Night, here are five all-around great dads in films.

5 great dads in movies

Lee Abbott – A Quiet Place

It should go without saying that Lee Abbott would make it on this list. Anything John Krasinski, really, should be expected to make it on any of my lists.

There’s no denying that Lee Abbott is a good father, great even. He goes to extreme lengths to make sure his family remain safe from whatever is attacking humans.

He is also super handy and helped build an entire system to make sure his family would be safe should they come under attack.

I’m also super obsessed with his and IRL wife Emily Blunt’s relationship in the movie. You can tell they deeply love each other and their kids.

To me, Lee Abbott is one of the best dads in the movie world.

Lee Abbott = daddy.

A Quiet Place is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Ant-Man – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Is it really a surprise that we have Paul Rudd on this list? I don’t think so. I’m obsessed with this man. Like wow.

What were we talking about? Oh yeah, dads in movies. That’s Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp!

What I appreciate the most about Ant-Man is that he, unlike many of the other Marvel superheroes, is actually a great dad. He speaks openly and honestly with his kid about what he does and the dangers associated with it.

It’s also super wholesome to see him actually enjoy spending time with his child and make sure he knows what’s going on. He also doesn’t have a huge ego like say Tony Stark or Thor which to me, is setting a good example for his child.

Ant-Man = dad.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently streaming on Disney+.

Marlin – Finding Nemo

Do I really need to explain myself here?

What other father do you know that would swim 2,000 kilometres to find his lost son? Not to mention going through treacherous seas and encountering countless other animals who want to eat you.

Sure, his kid did something he was warned not to do, but do you think Marlin blamed Nemo? No, he blamed himself. Instead of letting that guilt overrun him, he let his love lead him back to his son.

I can’t keep writing this I’m going to start crying about it.

Marlin is the greatest dad in the world, whether that be in the movie world or our world.

Nemo = father (please, he is a fish).

Finding Nemo is currently streaming on Disney+.

Gomez Addams – The Addams Family

It’s hard to deny how much Gomez loves his family and harder to deny he is one of the best dads in any movie.

He is hard-working, makes sure they are supported and safe and above all, is a lot of fun to be around.

What I also respect about Gomez is that he knows Morticia is the queen, his queen, and he never fights or argues with her. The respectful king we have to stan.

I’d also be very frightened to go against Morticia so there’s also a fear element going on here but I think Gomez just deeply respects her and loves her so much.

He also loves his kids and admires their ability to go through the world as themselves, especially Wednesday. To me, that makes him a great dad.

Gomez = daddy.

The Addams Family is currently streaming on Stan and Paramount+.

Arthur Weasley – Harry Potter

Arthur Weasley? Oh, you mean the sweetest man in the world? Yeah, thought so.

Look, while he might a bit eccentric and a little off with the pixies, he truly is a good movie (and book) dad.

Like Gomez, Arthur seems to deeply respect his wife, Molly. Even though they don’t have much, they both make it work for their family who they adore.

Arthur is also one of the most loyal dads I’ve ever seen in a movie. I think he is actually afraid of doing wrong by his kids and by Molly. You can see that almost all of his actions are for other people to be better off.

He is also super intelligent and tries his best to impart wisdom to his kids.

Arthur = father.

All movies from the Harry Potter franchise are currently streaming on Binge.

Gizmodo Movie Night is our fortnightly roundup of movie and TV recommendations for the weekend. If you’re ever stuck and looking for inspiration, check out our list and see what’s in store.

Stay tuned for the next edition of the column and check out our last one which was dedicated to good sports shows.