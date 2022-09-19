Begun, the Clone Wars Have… on Your Tabletop

Game companies Asmodee and Z-Man Games have announced that they are going to be collaborating to create Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game. An incredibly popular, collaborative game, Pandemic is a great base system, and adding a Star Wars skin (especially when it has cool figurines like Darth Maul) seems like a perfect combination. The game combines a constantly-growing game tension with big events, really reflecting the slow-burn wartime fears that The Clone Wars show did so well.

Players will be able to choose from seven characters, all Jedi, including staple characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, and Anakin Skywalker, as well as more niche fan favourites like Aayla Secura and Luminars Unduli. Jedi will have to team up to defeat a member of the dark side in a series of four scenarios during the game.

The whole thing looks really cool, actually, and I’m especially intrigued by the fact that this board game will allow for solo play. I’m really digging the growing trend of single-player board games, and I’m interested to see how they pull it off, especially since the original Pandemic game was created for 2-4 players.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game launches in the United States exclusively online at Target today for an MSRP of $59.99 USD ($83). The game launches worldwide and at other U.S. retailers on October 1.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.