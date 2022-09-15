The News Of Tomorrow, Today

iPhone 14 Sale Sends Apple Into A Y2K Spin

Published 2 mins ago: September 15, 2022 at 2:14 pm
The Apple logo from 1970-1998 (left), reflecting the current state of its website (right). Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

A day before the new Apple iPhone 14 range goes on sale, the company’s website underwent a redesign. A minimalist one, one sending me right back to 1999.

People began noticing the issue with the phone giant’s website at around 1:00 pm AEST.

Upon visiting the website, users were confronted with a page paying homage to late 90s web design. Isn’t she glorious?

apple website
Apple website at 1:30pm AEST. Screenshot: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

Heading directly to, say, the ‘iPhone’ tab will make you feel like nothing is wrong. But there’s a little banner up the top that says “an error occurred while processing this directive”.

Apple website at 1:30pm AEST. Screenshot: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

Looking on the Apple Status Page shows that all Apple services are available and unaffected by whatever it is impacting the company’s homepage. But, ‘App Store’ is listed as having a resolved issue, as is the Mac App Store’. There’s reports that the Apple Store was down on mobile, too, but it’s working fine at our end.

The timing isn’t perfect for Apple, with its iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max going on sale tomorrow.

You can head over here for the cheapest Australian iPhone 14 deals.

Apple is yet to comment on what is going on and we’ll update this page as we learn more.

This story is developing…

About the Author

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

