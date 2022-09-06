What We’re Expecting From Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event Tomorrow Morning

Great news everyone, Apple is probably going to drop a new batch of iPhones on us soon. We’re expecting, if reputable reports are to be believed, the new Apple iPhone 14 to be the headline announcement at a now-confirmed ‘Far Out’ event on September 8.

While we wait for the early morning event, consider bookmarking this page if you’d like to see all the big announcements in one place. We’ll update this article tomorrow with everything announced while you were sleeping.

When is the Apple September event?

This year’s iPhone extravaganza will take place on September 7 at 10am PT. That translates to September 8 at 3am AEST, 2.30am ACST and 1am AWST. It’s happening in-person at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, though the event will be live-streamed for those who want to watch along at home.

What will we see at the Apple event?

We’ve been covering the iPhone 14’s potential specs over the past year, and we’ll no doubt learn a wealth of information about the new series of devices on September 8 at Far Out, but as a refresher, here’s the shopping list.

The iPhone 14 series wil ship with four devices: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, all using the new A16 chip.

Forbes has published a list of what the leaked alleged cost of the new range could be, but as you can see below, there’s no point simply converting the price from USD to AUD as, just like almost every other piece of tech, we get ourselves a fun little Australia Tax.

iPhone 14 (predicted) $US799 $1,098 iPhone 13 (starting RRP) $US799 $1,349 + $250 on conversion iPhone 14 Max (predicted) $US899 $1,235 No iPhone 13 counterpart – – – iPhone 14 Pro (predicted) $US1,099 $1,510 iPhone 13 Pro (starting RRP) $US999 $1,699 + $320 on conversion iPhone 14 Pro Max (predicted) $US1,199 $1,648 iPhone 13 Pro Max (starting RRP) $US1,099 $1,849 + $340 on conversion

Additionally, it’s expected that the iPhone 14 will include a notchless design, as discussed by reputable leaker John Prosser.

The notch we know is supposedly gone. Instead, it’s rumoured to be two separate notches (a hole-punch design), separating the microphone and the camera. Surrounding these is the screen of the phone, which encompasses the microphone and camera, instead of taking up the top middle of the display, as it did with the iPhone X, 11, 12 and 13.

It’s also rumoured that we’ll see the new AirPods and Apple Watch at the event.

When is the next Apple event?

We expect that Apple will hold another event in March, 2023. At this event in 2022, Apple revealed a new green finish for the iPhone 13, the new iPad Air, the new iPhone SE, the Mac Studio, the Studio Display and the new M1 Ultra chip.

When will Apple make the announcement?

Super early on September 8. Bookmark this page and we’ll update you when we learn more.

