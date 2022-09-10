The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Andor’s Final Trailer is the Awakening of a Revolutionary

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Published 1 hour ago: September 11, 2022 at 3:28 am -
Filed to:blackadam
cassiancassianandorcreativeworksdiegolunadisneydisney2benglish languagefilmsentertainment2cculturefilmsfilmsusingcomputer generatedimageryhavesexhumaninterestimaxfilmslucasfilmrogueonespaceoperastarwarsthewaltdisneycompany
Andor’s Final Trailer is the Awakening of a Revolutionary
Image: Lucasfilm

At Saturday’s D23 Expo, the joint presentation for Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century Studios began with a look at the upcoming Star Wars: Andor series. Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor from Rogue One takes centre stage in a prequel that details his life up to joining the Rebellion and eventually giving his life to secure the plans for the Death Star.

Star Wars: Andor will hit Disney+ on September 21.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Read more from Gizmodo:

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.