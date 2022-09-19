All the Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Films We’re Excited About This Spring

If you have this sense that there hasn’t been a major Hollywood release in a long, long time, you’d be right. This year, for some reason, the end of winter into early spring has been very quiet at your local theatre. Slowly but surely though, that’s going to change, leading into two and a half months of major blockbusters, just like the good old days.

So, in the words of Shuri, “What are those?” Here we’ll break down all the major releases as well as some really cool-sounding indies and streaming originals all coming out in the next few months. So take a journey toward the end of 2022 with all of the horror, sci-fi, and fantasy films we’re excited to see.

What movies are coming out in September 2022?

Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t worry, darling. Despite all the rumours and behind-the-scenes gossip, this weird, intense thriller starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Styles has enough mystery and intrigue to keep you guessing. Here’s the trailer.

Avatar

You’ll have to wait until December for the long-awaited sequel, but in case you want to see the original James Cameron mega-hit the way it was meant to be seen, Disney is going all in on this re-release. Here’s the trailer.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

The latest film from the director of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night stars Kate Hudson as a single mother who tries to exploit a psychiatric patient with supernatural abilities. The trailer is above.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

A 1980s set comedy about a group of girls, one of whom just so happens to be possessed by a demon. Think Stranger Things meets The Exorcist, but with way more leg warmers.

Smile

We honestly don’t know much about this psychological horror film other than it’s about a doctor who starts seeing some very bad things, but Paramount is rolling it out on the festival circuit this fall, which shows loads of confidence.

Spirit Halloween The Movie

Your favourite seasonal store gets the movie adaptation it has long deserved. Christopher Lloyd is among the stars who show up in this family-friendly horror comedy. Here’s the trailer.

Vesper

This indie sci-fi film follows a young woman who must trust a stranger to traverse a post-apocalyptic landscape to help her dying father. But all is not what it seems with the stranger or the destination. Check out the trailer.

What movies are coming in October 2022?

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

When an elderly friend dies, a young boy finds he can still talk with her through his iPhone in this adaptation of a Stephen King story.

Terrifier 2

If you’re scared of clowns, then you probably don’t want to see Terrifier 2, which is about a reanimated killer clown hunting down a brother and sister on Halloween.

Hellraiser

Your favourite torture-loving demons are back for a whole new generation to enjoy in this horror remake.

Lyle Lyle Crocodile

The popular children’s book gets a big budget, live-action remake which, yes, features a walking, talking crocodile.

Werewolf By Night

This might be more of a special than a “movie” but since it’s a horror story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re counting it.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Marlon Wayans stars as a father who has to team up with his daughter to save their town from an ancient evil in this family-friendly Halloween comedy.

Halloween Ends

Is this really the end for Michael Myers? Probably not. But it’s the end of the new trilogy directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis. It’ll also premiere day and date on Peacock. Here’s the trailer.

The School for Good and Evil

A fantasy epic from director Paul Feig starring Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron as teachers in a school for fairy tale characters. Watch the trailer here.

V/H/S 99

The latest instalment in the career-building found-footage horror anthology series is coming and it will, without a doubt, have all manner of messed-up and scary stories to tell.

Black Adam

The lone DC film this fall stars Dwayne Johnson as the all-powerful god Black Adam in a story of his reintroduction to our world, via another superhero team called the Justice Society. The trailer is above.

Slayers

Thomas Jane stars as a vampire killer who recruits a team of social media influencers to get him into the home of a group of ancient vampires. You can watch the trailer here.

Wendall and Wild

Jordan Peele reteams with his comedy partner Keegan Michael-Key to voice the titular demon brothers in a brand new stop-motion animated film by the man behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, Henry Selick. Catch a glimpse here.

Prey for the Devil

A young nun who works in an exorcism school becomes entangled with a student who is possessed by a demon that killed her mother. She’ll then become, you guessed it, prey for the Devil.

What movies are coming in November 2022?

Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown is back as everyone’s favourite detective named Holmes. Oh, and her brother Sherlock is back too, played by Henry Cavill.

I’m Totally Fine

Jillian Bell plays a woman who goes on vacation to grieve after the loss of her best friend. When she gets to her destination, though, she finds the dead friend in her room claiming to be an alien.

One Piece Film Red

The highest-grossing film in the long-running One Piece anime film franchise comes to theatres in the U.S.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The movie of the fall, if not the year, is Marvel’s return to Wakanda in the wake of the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman. Who will pick up the mantle of Black Panther and how does Namor the Submariner fit in? We cannot wait to find out. The trailer is above.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

A CG animated retelling of everyone’s favourite Christmas story by Charles Dickens, featuring the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, and Jessie Buckley.

Slumberland

Jason Momoa stars in the story of a young girl whose father is lost at sea, and the secret world she discovers trying to find him. Francis Lawrence, director of the Hunger Games sequels, is at the helm. Check out the trailer here.

Strange World

The latest film by Walt Disney Animation is about three generations of explorers who end up in an unpredictable, creature-filled world with the entire family in tow. Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid are the leads and here’s the trailer.

My Father’s Dragon

Cartoon Saloon, the animation studio behind The Secret of Kells and Wolfwalkers, presents its next animated family film, this one about a boy who travels to a secret island to help a sick dragon.

What movies are coming in December 2022?

Violent Night

David Harbour plays Santa Claus who, while going to houses on Christmas Eve, finds a family that is being held hostage. How dare someone do that to a family Christmas? So Santa gets pissed and violent.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Let us all be grateful there’s only one Pinocchio that was released this year and it’s a creepy-stop motion animated version by Guillermo del Toro. Yup. Only one Pinocchio here! And this is the trailer.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The popular novel turned movie turned award-winning stage musical gets a feature film adaptation (of the musical) you probably didn’t even know was happening.

Avatar: The Way of Water

A sequel over a decade in the making, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) now have children and must traverse new areas of Pandora to keep them, and the Na’vi people, safe. It’s easy to be cynical about it but never bet against James Cameron. The trailer is above.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

I’ve seen this trailer so many times I just assumed the film was out already. Alas, it’s not, and it’s the story of what happens when the famous fighting cat comes down to his last of nine lives.