Ahsoka Casts Eman Esfandi as Star Wars Rebels’ Ezra Bridger

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Star Wars’ much-anticipated Ahsoka series for Disney+ has found its Ezra Bridger in newcomer Eman Esfandi. Bridger was first introduced in Star Wars Rebels following the success of the animated series The Clone Wars. Ezra grows up on the show, transforming from a streetwise mischief maker to a Jedi over the course of four seasons.

Set to make its premeire sometime in 2023, Ahsoka will follow Rosario Dawson’s Jedi as she teams up with Sabine Wren (already confirmed to be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and now Ezra Bridger; no word yet on whether or not Hera Syndulla or Chopper will show up. We know Ahsoka’s going to be making good on her promise to find Ezra — and with him, the sinister Grand Admiral Thrawn, after the two disappeared via lightspeed-travelling space whales at the end of Star Wars Rebels. The Esfandi casting news was first reported by Cinelinx, and Gizmodo’s own sources have confirmed the casting too.

Esfandi has previously been in Red 11 and King Richard, and will appear in The Inspection, which has received strong early reviews this week after its premier at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.