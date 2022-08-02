Updates From Prey, Secret Invasion, and More

Netflix’s Avatar adaptation finds itself a bounty hunter. The next season of The Boys has found itself some new supes. Disney’s Haunted Mansion movie may have found a fantastic Madame Leota. Plus, get a glimpse at the season finale of The Orville, and a new look at I Am Groot. Spoilers now!

Haunted Mansion

According to a new report from One Take News, Jamie Lee Curtis has been cast as Madame Leota in Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot starring Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito. She takes over the role from Jennifer Tilly, who played the character in the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy.

As We Know It

Variety reports Pam Grier will star alongside Chris Parnell, Oliver Cooper, Mike Castle, Taylor Blackwell and Danny Mondello in As We Know It, a nuclear zombie apocalypse movie set in Los Angeles during the late 1990s. Directed by Josh Monkarsh, the “comedy-horror-romance” is said to follow a “struggling writer dealing with a messy breakup with the help of his best friend while trying to finish his latest book before the impending apocalypse.”

Blank

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting reports Rachel Shelley, Heida Reed, Wayne Brady, Rebecca-Clare Evans, and Annie Cusselle will star in Blank, a sci-fi horror film from director Natalie Kennedy following another struggling author who “signs up for a fully A.I.-operated retreat to help her writer’s block. When an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with a malfunctioning android, a degenerating host, and no communication with the outside world. As time is running out, food supplies getting desperately low and the android becoming increasingly unstable, she must overcome her fears and find a way to outsmart the technology in order to make it out of the retreat alive.”

Spirit Halloween: The Movie

Spirit Halloween: The Movie has an new poster courtesy of the film’s official Instagram.

Prey

We also have a poster, featurette, and three new clips from Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey.

Check out the new poster for #Prey, streaming on @hulu next Friday. “Ku̵htaamia” is a Comanche word representing a hero’s rite of passage. pic.twitter.com/0QhxQSmJej — Predator (@Predator) July 31, 2022

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Arden Cho has reportedly been cast as June in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

Arden Cho has been cast as June the shirshu-riding bounty hunter in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series!



She's best known for Teen Wolf and her new starring role in Netflix's Partner Track. pic.twitter.com/5WxFE05Fy7 — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) August 1, 2022

The Boys

Meanwhile, Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward have joined the cast of The Boys’ fourth season as the brand-new characters Firecracker and Sister Sage, respectively.

These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS. #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV https://t.co/Pa9qMBFqwt — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) August 1, 2022

School Spirits

Milo Manheim has also joined the cast of School Spirits as Wally, “a loveable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.” [Deadline]

Secret Invasion

A newly-posted synopsis for Secret Invasion at Disney+ describes the series as “a crossover event.”

Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos — characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

I Am Groot

Elsewhere in the MCU, Empire has a new photo from I Am Groot.

EXCLUSIVE 🚨



Groot is "a little bad baby who's very mischievous" in his #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy spin-off series #IAmGroot, director Kirsten Lepore tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/XtDeeLZ5EP pic.twitter.com/MXZDl3sFmz — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) August 1, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Gunn additionally confirmed the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will serve as an “epilogue” to Phase 4 of the MCU.

The Guardians Holiday Special is the epilogue of Phase 4. 🎅👍 https://t.co/9mDfmn25tH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2022

The Orville: New Horizons

A promo for the season finale of The Orville is set to James Taylor’s “Secret ‘o Life.”

This Thursday… the season’s epic journey concludes with the season finale of The Orville: New Horizons. Come celebrate with us on @hulu! #TheOrville #TheOrvilleNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/lPbH5nTT29 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 31, 2022

Roswell, New Mexico

Finally, Liz is trapped in her subconscious after being exposed to an alien mist in the trailer for “Wild, Wild West.”

