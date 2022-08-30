This Spider-Man Meme Statue Points Accusingly at Whatever You Want

Was the sight of the three cinematic Spider-Men recreating the much-beloved pointing meme from the classic 1967 Spider-Man cartoon responsible for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s massive success and $US1.9 ($3) billion box office? No, absolutely not. But it was likely enough to make Iron Studios realise that people would very likely want to purchase a statue of the goofy animated Spidey as seen in the meme, pointing accusingly at someone else dressed in his superhero outfit.

Image: Marvel/Iron Studios

The polystone statue is in 1:10 scale, meaning it stands eight inches tall. Thus it’ll loom over your 6-inch Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figures, and be dwarfed by any 12-inch Hot Toys Spidey figures you may own. That means, unfortunately, if you’d like your Spider-Man statue to point at another Spider-Man, as in the full image, you’ll need to buy two of them — but at $US162 ($225) each, that’s honestly not too cost prohibitive compared to some of $US1,000+ ($1,388)+ pop culture collectibles coming out nowadays.

Image: Marvel/Iron Studios

You can currently pre-order a Spider-Man or two over at Entertainment Earth now, but don’t expect the statue to point your way until August of next year.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.