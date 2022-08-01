These Are the Best Rideshare Apps to Use When Travelling Internationally

If you’re travelling internationally, you’ll want to familiarise yourself with the different rideshare apps that are available in your destination country as part of your pre-departure planning.

Uber is a popular option, but it’s usually not the only game in town. Different apps are coming and going all the time, so a quick Google search won’t always tell you which options are currently available in the city you’re in. You should download the app before leave to know for sure if it currently operates in a specific location.

Google Maps directions can also be a good place to check which options are available by navigating to the taxi directions tab (to the right of the walking directions tab). Google Maps will present some rideshare apps that are known to be available, and even price estimates with links to download the corresponding app. Here are some of the best rideshare apps to consider the next time you’re travelling abroad.

Grab (Southeast Asia)

Grab is a great option if you’re travelling to Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, or Vietnam. Grab acquired Uber’s operations across the region in 2018 and is the only remaining rideshare app in the region.

Careem (Middle East)

If you’re headed to the Middle East, you’ll want to check out Careem. It’s available in Egypt, Morocco, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia and many more countries across the Muslim world — 14 in total.

Ola (India)

Ola is India’s most popular rideshare app with approximately 60% of the market share across the country. It offers affordable fares and is a convenient way to get around in a country that is known for having hectic transportation. Ola offers more variety of transportation options compared with many other rideshare apps. In addition to your traditional car, you can also order auto rickshaws, motorbikes, microcars, sedans, SUVs, luxury cars, and more.

Didi Chuxing, aka DiDi (China and other countries)

If you’re travelling to China, Didi Chuxing is the rideshare app you’ll want to use, as it’s available in more than 400 cities across the country. DiDi took over Uber’s operations in China in 2016, which helped it gain marketshare early on. DiDi is also available here in Australia as well as in Mexico, Brazil, and Taiwan.

BlaBlaCar (Europe)

While not a rideshare app like others on this list, BlaBlaCar can still seriously come in handy if you’re travelling in Europe. It’s a carpooling app that connects drivers with empty seats to passengers looking for a ride, so it’s typically going to be a better option for longer journeys (between different cities or even different countries). BlaBla Car is available across Europe with only a few exceptions, and has also expanded operations to Mexico, Brazil, and India.

99 (Brazil)

99 is a popular rideshare app in Brazil. It’s known for its affordable fares and convenient booking process. The app also has a feature that allows you to book a last-minute ride without surge pricing, which every Uber user knows is one of the worst “features” of the app.

Gett (Israel, UK, Russia)

Gett is a rideshare app that’s available in Israel, the United Kingdom, and Russia. In Israel, it’s the leading app with approximately 50% of the market share. In the UK, it’s available in London and other major cities.

FREE NOW, formerly mytaxi (Europe)

FREE NOW (formerly mytaxi) is a rideshare app that’s available in quite a few countries across Europe and more than 100 cities in total. FREE NOW also offers scooter and bike rentals in addition to traditional taxi rideshares.

Bolt, formerly Taxify (Northern Europe and Africa)

Bolt (formerly Taxify) is a rideshare app that’s available in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and more. Bolt used to be called Taxify but rebranded in 2019.

EasyTaxi (Latin America, Africa, Asia, Middle East)

EasyTaxi is a rideshare app that’s available in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. It’s a convenient way to get around and offers affordable fares. EasyTaxi is one of the most popular rideshare apps in Brazil.