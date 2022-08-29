The Universal Monsters Are Streaming on Peacock in September

Peacock better watch out. It’s about to be drained of blood, turned into a wolf, wrapped in bandages, and brought back from the dead. This month, as always, the streamer is adding a bunch of new content to its service. And while there are tons of cool movies coming soon (such as The Frighteners, Candyman, Shaun of the Dead, Jurassic Park, and a bunch of Hitchcock), one of the dates really stood out. In a very spooky way.
On September 15, the Universal-owned streaming service is adding over two dozen old-school horror movies, most of which are based on the legendary, iconic Universal Monsters. Featuring release dates that range from 1931-1961, you’ll see films featuring the original Frankenstein, Dracula, Invisible Man, Mummy, and Phantom of the Opera, as well as multiple sequels and spinoffs for each. Here are all the films coming to Peacock on September 15.
Universal Monsters Films Coming to Peacock September 15, 2022
- Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
- Brides of Dracula, 1960
- The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
- Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
- Dr. Cyclops, 1940
- Dracula, 1931
- Dracula’s Daughter, 1936
- The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
- Frankenstein, 1931
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
- The Invisible Man, 1933
- The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
- The Invisible Woman, 1940
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944
- It Came From Outer Space, 1953
- The Mummy, 1932
- The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
- The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
- The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
- The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
- Night Monster, 1942
- Phantom of the Opera, 1943
- Phantom of the Opera, 1962
- The Raven, 1935
- Son of Dracula, 1943
- Son of Frankenstein, 1939
- Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946
- The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
- Werewolf of London, 1935
Truly, that’s a pretty sick lineup. And while there are certainly a few notable ones missing (Creature From the Black Lagoon and The Wolf Man for example), there are a few on there I’ve never even heard of. If you’re a fan of the franchise, this alone might be worth getting Peacock for. (Not to mention more modern frights like The Black Phone and Halloween Ends.) And, if you’re truly up for a scare, you can even watch the extended edition of the most horrifying film ever: Jurassic World Dominion. That arrives on September 2.
