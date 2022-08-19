The Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Edition Is 11 Minutes Longer

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming back to theatres next month, and if it makes another $US100 ($139) million, it would be only the sixth movie in cinema history to cross $US2 ($3) billion worldwide. What could possibly get people to come back and see the Marvel mega-hit? How about 11 minutes of new footage?

Ticket site Fandango revealed that the Spider-Man: No Way Home extended edition, aka “The More Fun Stuff Edition,” will have 11 additional minutes when it hits theatres September 2, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 23. What’s in the 11 minutes? We don’t know just yet but, hopefully, it’s actually “more fun stuff” and not “a bunch of garbage that was rightfully cut from the movie.” Which is usually what happens with Extended Editions.

Because let’s face it, Spider-Man: No Way Home was great. Really, it’s much more likely that adding to it could hurt it. Unless, of course, the fun stuff is more time with the three Peters, played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Like if there’s a new subplot with them? Amazing. A bunch of additional banter? Perfect. A deeper conversation about the nature of their differences? Hell, yes. But, in all honestly, it’s probably going to be like two minutes of that and nine minutes of footage that delays the half of the story with them in it from happening. Hopefully, we’re wrong. And thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

As for that $US100 ($139) million, it’s very, very doubtful that the re-release will gross that at the box office. Really, the genius of this move is to make maybe $US20 ($28)-$US30 ($42) million at the box office and then re-release the home release with the new footage. That’s where the real money is.

What do you hope to see in the Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuf Edition? Are you going to buy tickets? Let us know below.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.