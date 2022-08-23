The Sandman May Live on Somewhere Other Than Netflix

Creator Neil Gaiman sounds a little peevish that Netflix hasn’t renewed The Sandman TV series for another season yet. The bloodbath at HBO Max continues, including Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams’ upcoming Batman animated series. Plus, showrunner Erik Kripke teases the first episode of the fourth season of The Boys. Watch out for spoilers!

Planet of the Apes

Deadline reports It’s Owen Teague has been cast as “the lead primate” in Wes Ball’s upcoming entry in the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Driftwood

HBO Max has cancelled further production on its animated space opera, Driftwood according to Variety.

Working on this was such a treat. The whole crew is amazing and we all were so excited to share this. Now, I’m just heartbroken that no one will see more than this poster https://t.co/Z4oDbvOyOb — Finnjamin Button (@Dhubetter) August 22, 2022

This film was shaping up to be so fantastic and meaningful. I was so thrilled to have been a small part of such a gorgeous, original 2d animated film from a voice like Victor and a studio like CNS. Fucking sucks. https://t.co/Cn7eztc3pQ — Jen Hurler (@AnimComplex) August 22, 2022

Merry Little Batman/The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie/The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie/Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical/Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story

HBO Max has also cancelled its planned Damien Wayne and Steve Urkel Christmas movies, the Amazing World of Gumball movie and two Looney Tunes projects starring Daffy, Porky and Bugs Bunny. However, “Warner Bros. Animation will continue production” on the films while “they are shopped to other outlets.”

Rebel Moon: Part 2

According to Variety, Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon is already planning a sequel after receiving “$US16.6 ($23) million in California tax credits.” The outlet notes both Rebel Moon films are currently “projected to cost $US83 ($115) million apiece just in ‘qualified’ in-state spending, which excludes ‘above the line’ costs like actor and director salaries.”

Pinocchio

Disney’s live-action Pinocchio will now premiere September 8 on Disney+.

Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who’s counting? (It’s us, we are.) 🥳➕



Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream?! pic.twitter.com/qai46hF6m6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 22, 2022

Insidious 5

Production has officially wrapped on Insidious 5 according to both director/star Patrick Wilson and his partner Dagmara Domincyzk on social media.

6 weeks of (fake) blood, sweat, and tears, and now he’s mine all mine once again. 😀 So proud @patrickwilson73 directed a movie, (and killed it, no pun intended) but man oh man we sure have missed him… #thatsawrap pic.twitter.com/KX7qX4aGjg — Dagmara Dominczyk (@Dagword) August 22, 2022

Something in the Dirt

Meanwhile, two neighbours decide to document the portal to another dimension they’ve found inside their apartment building in the trailer for Benson and Moorehead’s latest, Something in the Dirt.

Batman: Caped Crusader

HBO Max has additionally cancelled its new Batman animated series from Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams. However, “Warner Bros. Animation will also “continue production while [the project] is shopped to other outlets.”

https://twitter.com/a/status/1561871359730282496

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman also confirmed The Sandman will be shopped to other networks, should Netflix decide not to move forward with a second season.

Yes — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 21, 2022

The Boys

The season premiere of The Boys’ fourth season is titled “Department of Dirty Tricks,” according to Eric Kripke on Twitter.

Roswell, New Mexico

A conflicted Liz makes a fateful decision in the trailer for “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” next week’s penultimate episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Finally, the name “She-Hulk” is christened by the media in a new trailer for this week’s episode.

Banner art by Jim Cook

